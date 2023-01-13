Have an Amazing Weekend With all The Goodies From #BellaNaijaWeddings Weekly

Connect with us

Published

2 days ago

 on

Hey there, BellaNaijaWeddings Fam!

Writing to you always puts us in such a good mood and today is no exception. So as always, we come bearing goodies wrapped with so much love! Guess what it is? Yes, it is a rundown of all that happened in the BellaNaija Weddings zone this week.

Are you a sucker for all things love? Then there’s nothing else you should rather do this weekend than unwrap the goodies we’ve got for you! It’s everything you can think of from weddings, to love stories, heartwarming videos and inspirations. You already know with us, it’s all the good stuff. Don’t miss out on the fun and click on each title link to enjoy more on each feature.

Cheers to an amazing weekend.

Tolulope & Brenon’s Trad was a Colourful Splash of Culture!

It’s #2Hearts1Joseph! Tolulope & Brenon’s White Wedding Will Make Your Day

A Perfect Match! Tanwa & Tosin’s Love Story Will Make You Smile

Feel The Joys Of Love With Abi & Junior’s Wedding Video

Enjoy The Opulence of Culture in Tonye and Marvin’s Kalabari Trad!

Ibidunni & Nifesi Found Love at Work and It’s Been Such an Exciting Ride!

Toyosi & Yemisi Met in Church and Their Sweet Love Blossomed Naturally!

It started With a food Hunt – Now Chidera and Ade are on a Forever Journey

Merit and Dozie’s Sweet Love was Brewed in a Coffee Shop!

Exude Alluring Charm on Your Nikkah Wedding With This Beauty Look

Bring Captivating Charm to Your Wedding Reception With This Beauty Look

Show up Like a Queen on Your Yoruba Trad With This Beauty Look!

Get Your Wedding Reception Slay On Lock with This Beauty Look

Show up Elegantly to Your Edo Trad With This Beauty Look!

Exude Golden Radiance on Your Yoruba trad With This Beauty Look

This Groom’s Emotional Vow to His Bride Will Have You in Your Feelings

The Hype, The Energy, The Vibes! You Will Totally Love This Bridemaid’s Dance Video!

This Before and After Video on Tiwa & Goke’s Love Journey will Make You Smile!

This #AsoEbiBella Lady’s Vibes on the Dance Floor Will Leave you Super Pumped!

This Bride’s Lovely Wedding Reception Dress will Leave You in Awe!

This Groom Doubled as His Bride’s Hairstylist! The Video Will Make You Smile

For more weddings, love stories, pre-weddings, and wedding planning tips & inspo,
visit www.bellanaijaweddings.com

