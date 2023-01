Nollywood actor, Charles Okocha popularly known as Igwe 2pac, survived a near fatal car accident at third mainland bridge, Lagos, yesterday.

Charles Okocha shared the news on his Instagram page. He said;

“Thankful for life 🙏🙏🙏Was involved in a car accident on 3rd mainland bridge last night but GOD DID!!! We Asaaaaa still ❤️”

We are wishing Igwe 2pac the best of recovery.