Lori Harvey & Damson Idris were all Loved Up for Her 26th Birthday Dinner

Published

7 hours ago

 on

Lori Harvey recently celebrated her 26th birthday in West Hollywood. She attended the party with her new boyfriend, Nigerian-British actor Damson Idris.

Lori posted the photos of them together on her Instagram page. The model definitely had a good time because she captioned the post, “Okay, now that I’m recovered, let’s get into this bday recap.” She wore a black cutout dress with a rhinestone-adorned YSL Gloria shoe, diamond stud earrings, and a gold Cartier Panthère ring. Idris wore a white blazer over a black shirt and black pants.

Daniel Kaluuya, Offset, Justin Skye, Kendall Jenner, and Hailey Bieber were among the famous people who came to her party.

This is the first time they’ve been spotted together since they made their relationship official on Instagram.

Check out the photos below:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaijaonline)

