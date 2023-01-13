Connect with us

Scoop Sweet Spot

Damson Idris Shares Loved Up Photo with Lori Harvey

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood Scoop

Watch Dika Ofoma's Riveting Short Film “A Japa Tale”

BN TV Scoop Sweet Spot Weddings

#NkeiruRiches23: Catch all the Beautiful Moments from Actress Nkiru Sylvanus' Traditional Wedding

Scoop

Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie Shines in Dior's Lady 95.22 Handbag Campaign

Events Music Scoop

Wizkid, Tems, Burna Boy, Ckay & Fireboy DML Nominated for iHeartRadio Music Awards

Scoop Sweet Spot

Naomi Osaka Is Expecting Her First Child

Movies & TV Scoop

"The Woman King," Zendaya, Adam Sandler, Viola Davis nominated for 2023 SAG Awards

Movies & TV Scoop

Angela Bassett Wins Best Supporting Actress at 2023 Golden Globes - “This Award Belongs To All Of Us”

Movies & TV Scoop Sweet Spot

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky, Angela Bassett and Courtney B. Vance were all Coupled Up at the 2023 Golden Globes

Events Movies & TV Scoop Style

See How The Stars Showed Up to the 2023 Golden Globes

Scoop

Damson Idris Shares Loved Up Photo with Lori Harvey

Published

30 mins ago

 on

There’s a new reason for that gorgeous smile on Lori Harvey’s face these days. British-Nigerian actor, Damson Idris just revealed he’s in a relationship with the model on Friday.

After they were spotted together in December, there was speculation that they were dating. Now, we think this is a confirmation since Damson shared a loved-up photo of himself and Lori Harvey on his Instagram stories, captioning it “Happy Birthday Nunu.”

See the post:

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

css.php