Damson Idris Shares Loved Up Photo with Lori Harvey

There’s a new reason for that gorgeous smile on Lori Harvey’s face these days. British-Nigerian actor, Damson Idris just revealed he’s in a relationship with the model on Friday.

After they were spotted together in December, there was speculation that they were dating. Now, we think this is a confirmation since Damson shared a loved-up photo of himself and Lori Harvey on his Instagram stories, captioning it “Happy Birthday Nunu.”

See the post: