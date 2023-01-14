Connect with us

Sam Dede, Akah Nnani & Adunni Ade will be starring in Laju Iren's next film "Danfo and The Rose"

Ireti Doyle Gets Candid about Her Nollywood Career & Divorce on #WithChude

Burna Boy, Davido, Wizkid, Tems, Fireboy DML, Akwaeke Emezi nominated for 2023 NAACP Image Awards

Watch Dika Ofoma's Riveting Short Film “A Japa Tale”

Tomike Adeoye talks about Growing & Her Experiences as a Mom on Hawa Magaji’s “Who’s In My House” | Watch

"The Woman King," Zendaya, Adam Sandler, Viola Davis nominated for 2023 SAG Awards

Angela Bassett Wins Best Supporting Actress at 2023 Golden Globes - “This Award Belongs To All Of Us”

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky, Angela Bassett and Courtney B. Vance were all Coupled Up at the 2023 Golden Globes

See How The Stars Showed Up to the 2023 Golden Globes

Dakore Egbuson-Akande, Joke Silva, RMD & More Stars Pay Tribute to AMAA Founder Peace Anyiam-Osigwe

Published

3 hours ago

 on

 

Laju Iren’s film company, Laju Iren Films, has begun principal photography for her latest film, “Danfo and the Rose.”

Sam Dede, Sunshine Rosman, Amanda Dara, Akah Nnani, Adunni Ade, Seun Ajayi, Olu “SLK” Salako, and Michael Dappa are just some of the big names in the cast of the new movie.

It’s directed by the award-winning Michael “AMA Psalmist” Akinrogunde. He was the director of Laju Iren’s last movie, “Loving Amanda,” which went to the top of the charts when it came out on Amazon Prime Video last year.

“Danfo and the Rose” is a young adult love story that follows the story of a young woman’s effort to chase her dreams in the midst of street life in Lagos. In its plot development, the movie also covers a wide range of social impact topics like child welfare, children’s education, substance abuse, and family.

See the cast below:

\

