Sam Dede, Akah Nnani & Adunni Ade will be starring in Laju Iren’s next film “Danfo and The Rose”

Laju Iren’s film company, Laju Iren Films, has begun principal photography for her latest film, “Danfo and the Rose.”

Sam Dede, Sunshine Rosman, Amanda Dara, Akah Nnani, Adunni Ade, Seun Ajayi, Olu “SLK” Salako, and Michael Dappa are just some of the big names in the cast of the new movie.

It’s directed by the award-winning Michael “AMA Psalmist” Akinrogunde. He was the director of Laju Iren’s last movie, “Loving Amanda,” which went to the top of the charts when it came out on Amazon Prime Video last year.

“Danfo and the Rose” is a young adult love story that follows the story of a young woman’s effort to chase her dreams in the midst of street life in Lagos. In its plot development, the movie also covers a wide range of social impact topics like child welfare, children’s education, substance abuse, and family.

See the cast below:

</<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> \

</<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Inspiring Stories, Creatively Told (@lajuirenfilms)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Inspiring Stories, Creatively Told (@lajuirenfilms)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Inspiring Stories, Creatively Told (@lajuirenfilms)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Inspiring Stories, Creatively Told (@lajuirenfilms)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Inspiring Stories, Creatively Told (@lajuirenfilms)