BNxBBTitans: Mmeli is the First BBTitans Head of House

Every Monday in Biggie’s house is the Head of House game, where the winner gets to be the boss of the house for the week. Today’s challenge had 2 stages, and the men and women competed differently for stage 1, just like last season’s BBNaija.

The Ladies

Olivia and Jenni O have qualified for the next round.#BBTitans #BNxBBTitans — BellaNaija (@bellanaija) January 16, 2023

The Guys

Yemi and Marvin, after all that preparation, 3 feet distance 😂#BBTitans #BNxBBTitans — BellaNaija (@bellanaija) January 16, 2023

Mmeli was eventually crowned HOH, making him the season’s first Head of House. He picked Ipeleng as his guest in the Head of House bedroom, and she accepted. Khosi is this season’s first Tail of House.

