Connect with us

Movies & TV Scoop

#BNxBBTitans: Mmeli is the First BBTitans Head of House

Events Movies & TV Scoop

Zendaya, Angela Bassett, Ruth E. Carter and More Win at 2023 Critics Choice

BN TV Movies & TV Scoop

Watch: Take a Tour of the First #BBTitans House!

Movies & TV Scoop

Meet the 20 Housemates in the Big Brother Titans House

Movies & TV Scoop

#BBTitans Starts Today! Stay Locked on BellaNaija to Get the Scoop on Anything & Everything

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Ireti Doyle Gets Candid about Her Nollywood Career & Divorce on #WithChude

Movies & TV Nollywood Scoop

Sam Dede, Akah Nnani & Adunni Ade will be starring in Laju Iren's next film "Danfo and The Rose"

Movies & TV Music

Burna Boy, Davido, Wizkid, Tems, Fireboy DML, Akwaeke Emezi nominated for 2023 NAACP Image Awards

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood Scoop

Watch Dika Ofoma's Riveting Short Film “A Japa Tale”

BN TV Living Movies & TV

Tomike Adeoye talks about Growing & Her Experiences as a Mom on Hawa Magaji’s “Who’s In My House” | Watch

Movies & TV

#BNxBBTitans: Mmeli is the First BBTitans Head of House

Published

31 mins ago

 on

Every Monday in Biggie’s house is the Head of House game, where the winner gets to be the boss of the house for the week. Today’s challenge had 2 stages, and the men and women competed differently for stage 1, just like last season’s BBNaija.

The Ladies

The Guys

Mmeli was eventually crowned HOH, making him the season’s first Head of House. He picked Ipeleng as his guest in the Head of House bedroom, and she accepted. Khosi is this season’s first Tail of House.

***

Hey BNers!

Your vote counts. Here’s a gentle reminder to pick up your PVC if you haven’t. And make sure to vote on Election Day. Find your ward here. Locations are open Mondays to Sundays from 9 am to 3 pm.

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

css.php