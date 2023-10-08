Scoop
Prince, Mercy, Cross and Angel! Check Out All the Must-See Looks from the BBNaija All Stars Party
Last night was an absolute blast as BBNaija All Stars housemates, along with Big Brother alums from previous seasons and the BBTitans, came together for the ultimate Big Brother Naija All Stars party. The fashion game was on fire, with Mercy slaying in chic elegance, Prince rocking sophisticated streetwear, and Cross turning heads with his bold fashion statement.
Here’s your front-row pass to the hottest shots from a night that celebrated all things Big Brother Naija
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
Big deal. pic.twitter.com/KQ5b790LvR
— 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗔𝗻𝗴𝗲𝗹 𝗝𝗯𝘀𝗺𝗶𝘁𝗵 (@theangeljbsmith) October 8, 2023
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram