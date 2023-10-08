Connect with us

Scoop

Prince, Mercy, Cross and Angel! Check Out All the Must-See Looks from the BBNaija All Stars Party

BN TV Movies & TV Scoop

From "Level Up" Housemate to "All Stars" Winner, Take a Look at Ilebaye's BBNaija Journey

Scoop

"It was a very 'meant to be situation'" - CKay On His Unveiling as Face of Ralph Lauren Polo Oud

Scoop Sweet Spot

It’s Official! 'Gen Z Baddie' Ilebaye is an SUV Owner & ₦120m Richer

Events Movies Movies & TV Scoop

Ilebaye is the Winner of the #BBNaijaAllStars Season!

Events Movies & TV Scoop

The BBNaija All Stars Reunite for a Final Saturday Party - Check Out Their Sizzling Looks

Movies & TV Nollywood Scoop

How Nollywood Celebs Showed Up for the Private Screening of Mo Abudu's Short Films "My Perfect Life" & "Iyawo Mi"

Scoop

#BNxBBNAIlStars: Venita, Soma & Angel Have Been Evicted

Scoop

NeoEnergy Dives Deep into His All Stars Journey, Charm & Top 5 Prediction on 'The Dip' | Watch

BN TV Scoop

Alex Opens Up About Her All Stars Journey on “BBNaija Gist”

Scoop

Prince, Mercy, Cross and Angel! Check Out All the Must-See Looks from the BBNaija All Stars Party

Avatar photo

Published

4 hours ago

 on

Last night was an absolute blast as BBNaija All Stars housemates, along with Big Brother alums from previous seasons and the BBTitans, came together for the ultimate Big Brother Naija All Stars party. The fashion game was on fire, with Mercy slaying in chic elegance, Prince rocking sophisticated streetwear, and Cross turning heads with his bold fashion statement.

Here’s your front-row pass to the hottest shots from a night that celebrated all things Big Brother Naija

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Asogwa Alexandra A. (@alex_unusual)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Somadina Anyama (@soma_apex)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kim “Chinonso” Opara (@kimoprah)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Mercy Eke 🛡 (@official_mercyeke)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Cross Okonkwo (@crossda_boss)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Doyinsola David (@officialdoyin_)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Neo Mobor Akpofure (@neo_akpofure)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Fresh & Odd ( FRODD ) (@callme_frodd)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Seyi Awolowo (@officialseyiawo)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Roseline Afije (@liquorose)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Modella (@apet_modella)

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Star Features

Let’s Talk Nigerian Dishes & Being a Food Critic in this Episode of Doing Life With… Opeyemi Famakin

Olufunke Olumide: How a Multifamily Office Can Help Creatives Secure their Financial Future

Big Brother Naija: Being the Underdog Could Be a Solid Strategy

Comet Nwosu: Is it Truly Better Late Than Never?

J.T. Opemipo: Finding Love Beyond Mills & Boons
css.php