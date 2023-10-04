Connect with us

From "Level Up" Housemate to "All Stars" Winner, Take a Look at Ilebaye's BBNaija Journey

Photo Credit: @kunle_laniyan

Ilebaye‘s ride through the Big Brother Naija world has been one rollercoaster. This 22-year-old model came into Big Brother Naija All Stars with one goal in mind: to have a blast, and show the world what she’s made of.

Even though her stay in the BBNaija Level Up house last year was short and sweet, Ilebaye managed to snag some incredible opportunities. But it was in the All Stars season where she truly sparkled. In her intro before entering the All Stars season, Ilebaye said that she “hopes this will be the year she wins the money,” and she did just that. She took home the grand prize of ₦120 million, along with an SUV and other prizes.

Now, she’s not just a criminology and security studies graduate, but also the freshest face in the BBNaija winner’s circle. Plus, she’s rolling in style with that brand-new SUV of hers. Take a look at her BBNaija journey below:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaija)

