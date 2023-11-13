Events
BBTitans’ Yaya Mwanda, Mihlali Ndamase & More Storm The Runway For Malondie® At Joburg Fashion Week
South African Stars showed out in record numbers for proudly South African multi-award winning fashion brand Malondie® at its 2023 AFI Johannesburg Fashion Week showcase.
We spotted Mihlali Ndamase, Sbahle Mpisane, BBTitans‘ Yaya Mwanda, Phupho Gumede K, Shai Lethabo, Nomthi Vithi Lenyai among others strutting the runway in impressive pieces by the brand, all designed & made in South Africa. Swipe through the carousel below to check them out:
View this post on Instagram
According to Africa Fashion International (the event host)
Malondie® took the stage by storm at #JoburgFashionWeek Day 2. Drawing inspiration from her late mother’s impeccable sense of style, the designer showcased a collection that celebrates all shapes of women.
The audience was left in awe as she paid tribute to her mother through her exquisite designs.
