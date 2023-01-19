Meet the Cast of Showmax’s “The Real Housewives of Abuja”

“The Real Housewives of Abuja,” the second instalment of the Real Housewives franchise in Nigeria, is set to be Showmax’s next big reality series. The show follows the lives of powerful and successful women in the capital city of Abuja as they deal with their social lives, relationships, businesses, careers, and families.

Arafa, Comfort Booth, Ojoma Sule (OJ Posharella), Princess Jecoco, Samantha Homossany, and Tutupie make up the main cast of “The Real Housewives of Abuja.” You will get to see power play, luxury, glam, and drama from these ladies.

Speaking about the show, Busola Tejumola, executive head of content and West Africa channels at MultiChoice, said, “We are excited to announce The Real Housewives to the power city of Abuja. Telling our local story is at the core of what we do, and we are glad to continue this partnership with NBCUniversal Formats to bring the franchise to a second city in Nigeria. The show will explore the power and influence of Abuja through the eyes of these fabulous women who are both unique and very entertaining. We are delighted and are certain the viewers will enjoy watching.”

RHOAbuja will be available exclusively on Showmax in more than 40 African countries from February 17, 2023, with new episodes every Friday.

Meet the ladies below:

Arafa

She is an art entrepreneur, creative director and founder of Selaralifestyle. She is married and a mother to amazing twins.

Comfort Booth

She is a lawyer, social commentator, travel blogger and talk show host. She is a partner at Asia Ahmed and Co.

Ojoma Sule ‘OJ Posharella’

Ojoma Sule, also known as OJ Posharella, is an entrepreneur and the CEO of the Posharella Group of Companies. She is also the founder of Posharella Life Foundation, an NGO with the mission to create a better life, society and world.

Princess Jecoco

She is a lawyer, brand ambassador, influencer, content creator and hotelier. She is currently the managing director of the Sefcon group of hotels. She is married and a mother to two beautiful, energetic kids.

Samantha Homossany

She is a wellness entrepreneur and creative director of Zohi Taglit. She is passionate about art, fashion and style. She is married to an Abuja-based Israeli millionaire and is a mother of four children.

Tutupie

She is a trained and certified chef and event curator. She is the creative director of Urban Day Party.