Bigi Drinks ‘BRAK’ initiative improves Lives of 20 Consumers with Cash and Gift Prizes

Rite Foods’ Bigi drinks, Nigeria’s most consumer-centric brand with 13 flavours of refreshing soft drinks for every moment, has yet again improved the living conditions of twenty consumers with surprise and transformative packages of cash and gift prizes, through its digital CSR campaign, BRAK.

BRAK is an acronym for ‘Bigi Random Acts of Kindness,’ a digital CSR campaign activated annually with the aim to reward its consumers, who were nominated by their friends and loved ones in need of support. This time, Naija’s favourite refreshing brand, Bigi, surprised twenty consumers in Lagos with cash prizes, its array of products, and other amazing gifts in a bid to improve their living conditions and status.

The brand not only gifted the beneficiaries, or consumers, but also the people who nominated them for the reward. The lucky consumers were chosen from different environs across Lagos State: Ketu, Igando, Abule-Egba, Ikorodu, Alapere, and Chevron.

Some of the consumers include Adetutu, Mummy Gloria, Chukwuifeyinwa Esther, Adeyosola Bisiriyu, Aunty Calabar, Toyin Rowland, Chinwe Ngharamike, and Aziba, whose residences were stormed by the brand with a team of cheerleaders and a trumpeter to celebrate and reward them.

Abiola Aransiola, Assistant Brand Manager; Bigi, restated the company’s commitment, through the Bigi brand and the BRAK initiative, to reaching out to people in need and improving their lives all across the country.

It is our culture to find good deeds and reward them, which demonstrates our passion for helping people and improving their social status and living conditions. This is why Bigi extends its acts of kindness to consumers and other Nigerians, she stated. As a company, we are not only concerned about selling our array of refreshing products to Nigerians but also committed to reaching out to our numerous consumers and Nigerians at the point of their needs by improving their living conditions across the country. she added.

The BRAK initiative was originally flagged off in 2019 as BRAKNOV, as it was celebrated in November. However, it has metamorphosed into BRAK to allow the Bigi brand to give back to its consumers and Nigerians all over the country at any time of the year by rewarding them with the brand’s kindness. See here

Chinwe Ngharamike, one of the lucky consumers who shed tears of joy for the surprise, commended the brand for bringing joy to her heart and putting laughter on her face and that of her family. “Indeed, Bigi Drink is that go-to brand that brings smiles to the faces of its consumers by uplifting their burden. “This is a big surprise, and I am indeed grateful,” she said between cheerful sobs.

Other consumers expressed their utmost surprise upon the brand’s visit to their homes, as they could not contain their excitement, jubilation, dancing, and screaming, while others sobbed cheerfully to contain their emotions for the succour and uplift the Bigi brand surprised them with.

With the BRAK initiative, Bigi drinks have once again demonstrated its commitment to winning the hearts of consumers by not only offering quality refreshing soft drinks but giving back to people and communities to bring a meaningful difference that improves lives across the country.

The Bigi brand, with thirteen refreshing variants from the stable of Rite Foods Limited, is produced at a world-class factory with state-of-the-art equipment and up-to-the-minute technology and infrastructure, operating in Ososa, Ogun State, Nigeria.

Watch this video:



FOLLOW RITE FOODS ON SOCIAL:

Instagram: @sosafruitdrink @fearlessng @ritefoodsng @getbigi

Facebook: @sosafruitdrink @fearlessenergydrink @ritefoodsng @getbigi

Twitter: @sosafruitdrink @fearlessng @ritefoodsng @getbigi

LinkedIn: Rite Foods Company

YouTube: Rite Foods Limited

Sponsored Content