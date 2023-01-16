Connect with us

Aproko Doctor Shares His Recovery Journey after a Brain Tumour Diagnosis

5 hours ago

Dr Chinonso Fidelis Egemba, best known as Aproko Doctor, who has brought us laughs and medical advice for years, was recently diagnosed with a brain tumour, and thankfully, he’s recovering after a successful surgery.

The doctor shared the news on his Twitter page, where he also detailed his near-blindness experience, the challenges he had during that time, and much more. He said, “Throughout December of 2022, I was fighting for my life. I went blind in one eye on the 3rd of December 2022, and on the 5th, I was diagnosed with a brain tumour. Today I stand here before you to share my story. It has been a long road to recovery, but each day is better than the last. The full story of how this brain tumour affected me and my family is up on my YouTube…”

He continued, “It was Dr Tayo Ojo, a neurosurgeon here in Nigeria, that did the surgery. So many people begged me to leave the country and get the surgery done, but something kept me back here because I still had trust in us. We just need more investment in our health sector. Education, health. For me, those are the two systems any nation needs to succeed. I’m dedicating my life to seeing that they succeed in our country, Nigeria. I hope you see it too.”

He also introduced his new health talk show, “Unclog With Aproko Doctor,” to share insight into how everyday survivors cope with different health issues. The first episode tells the story of how he almost lost his sight and how he got better after surgery.

Watch the video below:

We’re wishing Aproko Doctor a speedy recovery!

