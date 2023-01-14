Ireti Doyle Gets Candid about Her Nollywood Career & Divorce on #WithChude

The latest guest on Chude Jideonwo’s talk show #WithChude is veteran Nollywood actress and filmmaker, Ireti Doyle.

In this interview, Ireti Doyle opens up on starting out as a young actress, her marriage to Patrick Doyle, divorce, keeping her personal life away from public view, choosing herself, her career spanning over 20 years in Nollywood, controversy on social media and lots more.

Ireti lifts the lid on a lot in this captivating exclusive interview with Chude.

</<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

</<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

</<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

</<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Head over to watch.withchude.com to watch the full interview

You can also listen to the full podcast on listen.withchude.com