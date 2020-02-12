Connect with us

Scoop

TBoss wants to Spark a Conversation about Breastfeeding with Something She Posted

Scoop

For the 9th Year in a Row, Dangote is the Richest Person in Africa

Movies & TV Scoop

The Jussie Smollett Hate Crime Case is Going Back to Court | Here's What Happened

Scoop

We've Got the Details on Aisha Buhari's meeting with Patience Jonathan

Scoop

Michelle Obama gives us Excellent Tips on Parenting

Scoop

TBoss & her Baby Make the Perfect Duo 🥰

Scoop

Dwayne Wade is Sharing his Experience Parenting a Transgender Child

Beauty Movies & TV Nollywood Scoop

Beverly Naya is all the 'Money Green' Inspo You need Right Now!

Scoop

It's 4 Generations of Wrestlers as The Rock's Daughter Trains with WWE

Inspired Scoop

Here's why Environmental Activist Hindou Oumarou Ibrahim is so Particular about Climate Change

Scoop

TBoss wants to Spark a Conversation about Breastfeeding with Something She Posted

BellaNaija.com

Published

4 hours ago

 on

Yesterday, reality TV star TBoss excitedly shared new photos of her daughter as she celebrated the 6-month mark since her daughter’s birth.

Click here if you missed it.

Today, TBoss is lending her voice to an important conversation about breastfeeding – the difficulties women sometimes face and how much support is needed following the birth of a child.

She posted photos of herself breastfeeding her daughter and started her caption with the words “Let’s talk Breastfeeding.”

She added:

When I was pregnant I read a lot. I was glued to Google & all the mommy blogs, pages, books. I even finally braved watching a couple of birthing clips. That was a hard one. But what Genuinely Freaked the heck outta me was Breastfeeding. The thought of it alone gave me sleepless nights. No Jokes. After having my daughter I didn’t lactate until a couple of weeks afterwards. I almost got depressed. I did EVERYTHING. I ate everything & drank everything they advised until one Beautiful Day I had milk. Words cannot explain how Happy I was & now! Well, Now my Mother calls me “Vacuta Vesela”🙈😆. I LOVE to Breastfeed my child, It’s my favorite Mommie & Baby time. It creates a form of Bonding that’s nothing short of Spiritually Magical if such a thing even exists. The way she holds unto me, looks into my eyes whilst she suckles & smiles at me ☺️. I feel the Most Powerful when I’m breastfeeding . I honestly dread the day that I would have to stop.

She then thanked her friends for coming through for her, saying “@amaarray Thank you for the Pap you made for me to trigger my milk- it finally worked. @neccorh this story wouldn’t be complete without mentioning you & how you taught me how to boob my daughter & all the things you gave me to make Boobietime painless & comfortable for me. @simplysorrentino always encouraging me not to give up & just relaxxxx. @fair_princess thank you for recommending them lactating cookies- I couldn’t stand the smell but they tasted good & they Worked. God bless you ladies”

Photo Credit: @officialtboss_

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.comFollow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

#BellaNaijaWCW Oluwatoyin Oshinowo of Fieldinsight is the Sickle Cell Warrior Helping Businesses Solve their Logistics Problems

Glory Abah: Love Doesn’t Have to Cost a Thing

BN Hot Topic: This Person Wants their Influencer Mom to Stop Sharing their Photos, What Do You Think?

#BNShareYourHustle: ApparelsbyOyin is the One Stop Shop for Stylish & Classy Women

Chisom Winifred: Don’t Get Too Pressed About Valentine’s Day

Advertisement
css.php