Coronavirus: The World Gives a Standing Ovation to Medical Heroes | Check out World Updates

The number of people infected with the novel coronavirus in the United States surpassed 100,000 on Friday, according to the Johns Hopkins University coronavirus tracker. In Italy, however, there are now 919 new deaths from coronavirus, the highest number of fatalities any country has reported in the space of 24 hours since the outbreak.

The total number of people who have died as a result of COVID-19 in Italy now stands at 9,134. Further dashing hopes that Europe is containing the pandemic, Spain recorded 769 new deaths in a daily, bringing the total number to 4,858.

WWE’s Wrestlemania 36 will be held in an eerily empty training center instead of a 70,000-seat stadium due to the coronavirus pandemic

“In coordination with local partners and government officials, WrestleMania and all related events in Tampa Bay will not take place, however, WrestleMania will still stream live on Sunday, April 5 at 7 p.m. ET on WWE Network and be available on pay-per-view. Only essential personnel will be on the closed set at WWE’s training facility in Orlando, Florida, to produce WrestleMania,” a statement from the organization revealed.

Clap for our carers: The world gives a standing ovation to medical heroes

People all over the world in their locked-down homes are flinging open the windows, to applaud health-care workers fighting the coronavirus on the front lines. From the Chinese epicenter of Wuhan to Milan and Madrid, onto Paris, and London.

With doctors, nurses, carers and more traveling every day to undertake vital work on the front line against coronavirus, many people show their appreciation in this little but huge way.

South African billionaire businessman Patrice Motsepe said on Saturday his group of companies will donate 1 billion rand ($57 million) to help fight the coronavirus outbreak that has forced the country into total lockdown as infections climb, Business Tech reports.

South Africa entered a 21-day lockdown on Friday with people restricted to their homes and most businesses shuttered. The country has reported 1,170 cases of coronavirus and now faces a near-certain deep recession.

Pope Francis has held a dramatic, solitary prayer service, “An Extraordinary Prayer in the Time of Pandemic” in St Peter’s Square of the Vatican, urging the world to see the coronavirus pandemic as a test of solidarity and a reminder of basic values, The New York Times report.

Speaking into an empty square before delivering the blessing, Pope Francis said the coronavirus had put everyone “in the same boat”.