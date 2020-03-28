Connect with us

Coronavirus: The World Gives a Standing Ovation to Medical Heroes | Check out World Updates

The Blast in Akure is not an Asteroid or a Bomb Blast | Here's What Happened

Coronavirus: Number of Confirmed Cases in Nigeria reaches 81 | Check Out Recent Updates

There are now 70 Confirmed Cases of Coronavirus in Nigeria

U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson Tests Positive for Coronavirus + Other World Updates

1 Billion Each from Otedola & BUA Group Chairman to Fight Coronavirus | Check Out More Updates

What the Federal Government says it is Doing to Ensure the Safety & Wellbeing of Nigerians

There are Now 65 Confirmed Cases of Coronavirus in Nigeria

Great News! Six of Nigeria's Coronavirus Patients have Recovered & will be Discharged on Friday

UBA is Donating Five Billion Naira to help Fight Coronavirus Across Africa 👏🏽

1 hour ago

The number of people infected with the novel coronavirus in the United States surpassed 100,000 on Friday, according to the Johns Hopkins University coronavirus tracker. In Italy, however, there are now 919 new deaths from coronavirus, the highest number of fatalities any country has reported in the space of 24 hours since the outbreak.

The total number of people who have died as a result of COVID-19 in Italy now stands at 9,134. Further dashing hopes that Europe is containing the pandemic, Spain recorded 769 new deaths in a daily, bringing the total number to 4,858.

MONTERREY, MEXICO – OCTOBER 07: Figther Kane, during the WWE Smackdown Wrestling at Arena Monterrey on October 7, 2010 in Monterrey, Mexico. (Photo by Alfredo Lopez/Jam Media/LatinContent/Getty Images)

WWE’s Wrestlemania 36 will be held in an eerily empty training center instead of a 70,000-seat stadium due to the coronavirus pandemic

Wrestlemania 36 had been scheduled to take place in front of more than 70,000 fans at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida, on April 5. Instead, the WWE’s biggest annual show is now set to be broadcast live from an empty training center because of the coronavirus pandemic.

“In coordination with local partners and government officials, WrestleMania and all related events in Tampa Bay will not take place, however, WrestleMania will still stream live on Sunday, April 5 at 7 p.m. ET on WWE Network and be available on pay-per-view. Only essential personnel will be on the closed set at WWE’s training facility in Orlando, Florida, to produce WrestleMania,” a statement from the organization revealed.

Clap for our carers: The world gives a standing ovation to medical heroes

People all over the world in their locked-down homes are flinging open the windows, to applaud health-care workers fighting the coronavirus on the front lines. From the Chinese epicenter of Wuhan to Milan and Madrid, onto Paris, and London.

With doctors, nurses, carers and more traveling every day to undertake vital work on the front line against coronavirus, many people show their appreciation in this little but huge way.

South African billionaire businessman Patrice Motsepe said he will donate $57 million to help fight the coronavirus outbreak.

South African billionaire businessman Patrice Motsepe said on Saturday his group of companies will donate 1 billion rand ($57 million) to help fight the coronavirus outbreak that has forced the country into total lockdown as infections climb, Business Tech reports.

South Africa entered a 21-day lockdown on Friday with people restricted to their homes and most businesses shuttered. The country has reported 1,170 cases of coronavirus and now faces a near-certain deep recession.

Pope Francis

Pope Francis delivered an extraordinary prayer for relief from coronavirus

Pope Francis has held a dramatic, solitary prayer service, “An Extraordinary Prayer in the Time of Pandemic” in St Peter’s Square of the Vatican, urging the world to see the coronavirus pandemic as a test of solidarity and a reminder of basic values, The New York Times report.

Speaking into an empty square before delivering the blessing, Pope Francis said the coronavirus had put everyone “in the same boat”.

It has taken over our lives, filling everything with a deafening silence and a distressing void that stops everything as it passes by; we feel it in the air, we find ourselves afraid and lost.

