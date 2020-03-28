Connect with us

News

8 New Cases of Coronavirus In Nigeria Bring the Total to 89

News

Coronavirus: The World Gives a Standing Ovation to Medical Heroes | Check out World Updates

News

The Blast in Akure is not an Asteroid or a Bomb Blast | Here's What Happened

News

Coronavirus: Number of Confirmed Cases in Nigeria reaches 81 | Check Out Recent Updates

News

There are now 70 Confirmed Cases of Coronavirus in Nigeria

News

U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson Tests Positive for Coronavirus + Other World Updates

News

1 Billion Each from Otedola & BUA Group Chairman to Fight Coronavirus | Check Out More Updates

News

What the Federal Government says it is Doing to Ensure the Safety & Wellbeing of Nigerians

News

There are Now 65 Confirmed Cases of Coronavirus in Nigeria

News

Great News! Six of Nigeria's Coronavirus Patients have Recovered & will be Discharged on Friday

News

8 New Cases of Coronavirus In Nigeria Bring the Total to 89

BellaNaija.com

Published

1 hour ago

 on

The number of people getting infected with the coronavirus still seems to be on the increase.

As at 4PM today, Saturday, 8 new cases of the coronavirus have been reported, raising the country’s total number to 89.

The Nigeria Center for Disease Control (NCDC) shared that seven of the new cases are in Lagos State and one case in Benue State.

Lagos has so far reported 59 cases of the virus, FCT has reported 14, Ogun has reported 3, Oyo 3, Enugu 2, Edo 2, Bauchi 2 while, Osun, Rivers, and Benue states have one case each.

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.comFollow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Here’s How You Can Help Those Around You Who Don’t Have Certain Privileges During this Pandemic

Funkola Odeleye of DIYLaw & Temie Giwa-Tubosun of LifeBank Join the Class of Inspiring Finalists of Cartier Women’s Initiative 2020

Omolola Olorunnisola: This is a Good Time To Teach Your Children About Stocks & Shares

Wuraola Ademola-Shanu: Top 7 Books Every Female Entrepreneur Should Read

Yewande Jinadu: How to Stay Proactive As a Job Seeker During these Difficult Times

Advertisement
css.php