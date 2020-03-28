8 New Cases of Coronavirus In Nigeria Bring the Total to 89

The number of people getting infected with the coronavirus still seems to be on the increase.

As at 4PM today, Saturday, 8 new cases of the coronavirus have been reported, raising the country’s total number to 89.

The Nigeria Center for Disease Control (NCDC) shared that seven of the new cases are in Lagos State and one case in Benue State.

Lagos has so far reported 59 cases of the virus, FCT has reported 14, Ogun has reported 3, Oyo 3, Enugu 2, Edo 2, Bauchi 2 while, Osun, Rivers, and Benue states have one case each.