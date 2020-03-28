Connect with us

Kaduna State Governor Nasir el-Rufai has tested Positive for Coronavirus

BellaNaija.com

Published

1 hour ago

 on

The Kaduna State governor, Nasir el-Rufai, has disclosed the status of his recent coronavirus test – positive.

He made the announcement via Instagram this evening. According to the governor, he took the test earlier in the week and will be going into isolation in compliance with recommendations of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

The news makes him the second Nigerian governor who has tested positive to the virus.

The caption of his video announcement reads:

KADUNA UPDATE: Malam Nasir El-Rufai has disclosed that he has tested positive for Covid-19. He is in self-isolation as required by the case management guidelines of the NCDC for someone that is not showing symptoms.

Malam Nasir El-Rufai appeals to the people of Kaduna State to continue to closely observe the preventive measures already announced.
It is most important that everybody should do their utmost to stay safe, stay home and stay alive.

