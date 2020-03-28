News
Kaduna State Governor Nasir el-Rufai has tested Positive for Coronavirus
The Kaduna State governor, Nasir el-Rufai, has disclosed the status of his recent coronavirus test – positive.
He made the announcement via Instagram this evening. According to the governor, he took the test earlier in the week and will be going into isolation in compliance with recommendations of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).
The news makes him the second Nigerian governor who has tested positive to the virus.
The caption of his video announcement reads:
