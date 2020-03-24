Bauchi State Governor Bala Mohammed has tested Positive to COVID-19

A press release shared today, Tuesday, has revealed that the Governor of Bauchi State, Bala Mohammed tested positive for the coronavirus.

This is coming barely 24hours after the governor took the test, after he came in contact with the son of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, who also tested positive to the virus.

The press release signed by SSA Media, Mukhtar Gidado revealed the results of the tests carried out by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) were out. According to the letter, six initial tests were administered on the governor, as well as his family and aides who accompanied him to Lagos.

“Of the six initial tests carried out, one sample was confirmed positive of COVID-19. The positive result happened to be that of His Excellency, Senator Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed, the Executive of Bauchi State,” the statement said.

Here’s the full press release below: