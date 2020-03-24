Connect with us

News

UPDATE: Here's What Lagos State is Doing to Ensure Everyone is Safe & Healthy during the Coronavirus Outbreak

News

Were You an Attendee at #AMVCA7? Here's What You Need to Do

News

How You Can Help the Elderly (And Anyone!) take Coronavirus Seriously

News

Bauchi State Governor Bala Mohammed has tested Positive to COVID-19

News

#StayHome: Silverbird is Temporarily Closing All Cinema Locations in Nigeria to Stop the Spread of Coronavirus

News

Legendary African Saxophonist Manu Dibango Passes from Coronavirus

News

There are Now 42 Confirmed Cases of Coronavirus in Nigeria

BN TV Career Events Features Inspired Living News

What Not to Do During the Coronavirus Outbreak

News

#Coronavirus: Confirmed Cases have Passed 382,000 Worldwide | Check Out Recent Updates

News

Nigeria is Moving Closer to a Total Lock-down as More Cases of Coronavirus are Confirmed | Here's What's Happening

News

UPDATE: Here’s What Lagos State is Doing to Ensure Everyone is Safe & Healthy during the Coronavirus Outbreak

BellaNaija.com

Published

2 hours ago

 on

On Tuesday, the Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, and the Commissioner of Health, Akin Abayomi gave an update on coronavirus in the state. 

Amongst all states in Nigeria, Lagos State has experienced a total of 29 coronavirus cases so far and has since placed a flight ban in and out of the state, schools have been closed, civil servants have been ordered to stay home for 14days and so many precautionary measures have been put in place to curb the spread of the virus.

According to Channels News, Sanwo-Olu stated that, “any essential public gathering must not exceed 25 persons and fast-food restaurants should now only serve takeaways”.

Here’s a low-down from the press-briefing:

  • We believe our people will self-regulate and comply with instructions.
  • We are not testing all our contacts, only those who have symptoms because we have to be careful in how we manage the testing kits available.
  • We are trying to de-centralise markets in Lagos. This is why we want to use some of our closed schools as markets, so people can buy food and medicine without going a long distance.
  • Speaking on why the Lagos State government is gradually shutting down the Lagos economy, Sanwo-Olu says, “It is only when you are alive that you can talk about economics and finance”.
  • We are a subset of a sovereign. We are not a sovereign. Also, not all can stock up immediately. This is why we cannot completely lock down Lagos. We need to be considerate.
  • We are already seeing compliance in several quarters. We just need to scale it up.

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.comFollow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Jessica Ireju: The Blessing of the Broken Road

The ‘Corrosive’ Anointing Being Peddled By Religious Leaders in Africa

Naija Doctorate and Proud: D.M. Jeroh Got His PhD in Solid-State Physics From Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka

What Not to Do During the Coronavirus Outbreak

Glory Abah: Protect Your Children From ‘Trusted’ Friends & Family

Advertisement
css.php