There are Now 42 Confirmed Cases of Coronavirus in Nigeria
The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) shared the news on their Twitter on Tuesday.
One of those cases in from Lagos, bring the total in Lagos to 29, and the other in Ogun, with a total of 3 in the south-western state.
NCDC reports that one of the cases is a returning traveller, while the other a contact of a previously confirmed case.
— NCDC (@NCDCgov) March 24, 2020