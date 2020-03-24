Legendary African Saxophonist Manu Dibango Passes from Coronavirus

It is trying times for the family of Cameroonian saxophone legend, Manu Dibango, who died on Tuesday, after battling complications from coronavirus.

A message on his official Facebook confirmed that Manu died after contracting COVID-19.

The statement reads:

Dear family,dear friends,dear fans,A voice raises from far away… It is with deep sadness that we announce you the loss of Manu Dibango,our Papy Groove,who passed away on 24th of March 2020,at 86 years old,due to covid 19. His funeral service will be held in strict privacy,and a tribute to his memory will be organized when possible. If you wish to express your condolences,please write to the following email:[email protected] To Manu, Ad Lib…

Photo Credit: @manudibangoofficiel