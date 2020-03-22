Connect with us

Coronavirus: Lagos State wants All Civil Service Workers to Stay Isolated at Home

More Confirmed Cases of the Coronavirus bring the Total to 30

These Companies are Adopting the Work from Home Method in the Wake of Coronavirus Pandemic

Coronavirus: A New Vaccine is in the Works in China | Here’s All That’s Happening

Confirmed Cases of the Coronavirus up to 26 | Here's an Update on All that’s Happening

CBN's Devaluation of the Naira: Here's What it Could Mean for You

These Women Are Representing Nigeria in Water Sports at the 2020 Olympics

11 Effortless African Fashion Brands To Level Up Your Dress Game ASAP

A Coronavirus-Free Day at BellaNaija

News

The Senate wants to Pass a Bill mandating Presidential & Governorship Debates

News

Lagos State government has ordered civil servants on levels 1 to 12 in the state to stay home for the next two weeks.

This means 70 per cent of the Lagos State workforce will be affected, but workers who hold crucial duties such as healthcare and fire services are exempted.

This is coming after the confirmation of coronavirus cases in Nigeria to a total figure to 30.

According to Channels News, Babajide Sanwo-Olu the governor of Lagos State made the announcement on Sunday during a statewide address. He said:

I’m now hereby directing that all public officers in the entire unified public service from grade level 1 to 12 which constitutes about 70% of our entire public workforce should stay at home from Monday 23rd March 2020 for 14 days at the first instance. We will review this as time goes on.

Members of the public are advised to refrain from visiting any of our public offices and to transact such businesses as is possible that we can do this on the phone or online channels

This stay-at-home (order) does not affect any of our first responders, meaning the medical personal are still meant to be at their duty posts, the fire service, members of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, LAWMA and other essential services are not affected by this directive.

In terms of proactive measure we are taking to curb the spread of the disease, we have shut down all public and private schools and institutions of higher learning and we have also instructed that we should not allow congregation gatherings of more than 50 people at any time.

