Coronavirus: Lagos State wants All Civil Service Workers to Stay Isolated at Home

Lagos State government has ordered civil servants on levels 1 to 12 in the state to stay home for the next two weeks.

This means 70 per cent of the Lagos State workforce will be affected, but workers who hold crucial duties such as healthcare and fire services are exempted.

This is coming after the confirmation of coronavirus cases in Nigeria to a total figure to 30.

According to Channels News, Babajide Sanwo-Olu the governor of Lagos State made the announcement on Sunday during a statewide address. He said: