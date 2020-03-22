More Confirmed Cases of the Coronavirus bring the Total to 30

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed two new cases of the coronavirus pandemic in Lagos State, which brings the total number of cases confirmed in the country to 30, with 28 active cases and 2 discharged.

Just today, Sunday, over 6 cases have been reported at different intervals.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control announced the new development on their Twitter:

Three new cases of #COVID19 have been confirmed in Lagos, Nigeria 2 cases are returning travellers and 1 is a contact of a confirmed case. As at 05:28 pm on the 22nd of March, there are 30 confirmed cases of #COVID19 in Nigeria. 2 have been discharged with no deaths.