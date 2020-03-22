President Buhari says the Coronavirus is “now a Key Priority” for the Government

Since the outbreak of the coronavirus in the country, Nigerians have taken to social media, commenting that they’d like to hear the voice of President Muhammadu Buhari during these trying times.

On Sunday, Bashir Ahmad, the Personal Assistant on New Media to the President, shared a video of Buhari speaking on the coronavirus pandemic.

In the short video, he stated that:

We are working with the Ministry of Health on protecting our citizens from COVID-19, as a government, this is now a key priority for us.