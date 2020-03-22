Connect with us

News

President Buhari says the Coronavirus is "now a Key Priority" for the Government

News

More Confirmed Cases of the Coronavirus bring the Total to 30

News

Coronavirus: Lagos State wants All Civil Service Workers to Stay Isolated at Home

News

These Companies are Adopting the Work from Home Method in the Wake of Coronavirus Pandemic

News

Coronavirus: A New Vaccine is in the Works in China | Here’s All That’s Happening

News

Confirmed Cases of the Coronavirus up to 26 | Here's an Update on All that’s Happening

News

CBN's Devaluation of the Naira: Here's What it Could Mean for You

Features News

These Women Are Representing Nigeria in Water Sports at the 2020 Olympics

News

11 Effortless African Fashion Brands To Level Up Your Dress Game ASAP

BBNWonderland Beauty BN TV Career Comedy Events Features Inspired Living Movies & TV Music News Nollywood Relationships Scoop Style Sweet Spot Weddings

A Coronavirus-Free Day at BellaNaija

News

President Buhari says the Coronavirus is “now a Key Priority” for the Government

BellaNaija.com

Published

1 hour ago

 on

Since the outbreak of the coronavirus in the country, Nigerians have taken to social media, commenting that they’d like to hear the voice of President Muhammadu Buhari during these trying times.

On Sunday, Bashir Ahmad, the Personal Assistant on New Media to the President, shared a video of Buhari speaking on the coronavirus pandemic.

In the short video, he stated that:

We are working with the Ministry of Health on protecting our citizens from COVID-19, as a government, this is now a key priority for us.

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.comFollow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Book Review: A Stranger’s Pose by Emmanuel Iduma

Laura Nnamdi: The Pressure & Joy of Being in Your 20s!

Amina Alabi: A Round of Applause For Yourself… Because You Deserve!

Yetunde Onafuye: Running Out of Content Ideas? These 3 Tips Can Help You Get Through

These Women Are Representing Nigeria in Water Sports at the 2020 Olympics

Advertisement
css.php