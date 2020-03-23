Connect with us

Atiku Abubakar's Son Tests Positive for Coronavirus

Atiku Abubakar’s Son Tests Positive for Coronavirus

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has revealed that his son has tested positive for the coronavirus. Abubakar shared this on his Twitter on Sunday night.

Although he did not mention which of his sons was infected, the former VP revealed that the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has been duly informed about the situation and his son had been moved to the Gwagwalada Specialist Hospital in Abuja for treatment.

Abubakar also called for prayers for his son and urged Nigerians to stay safe.

The first lady, Aisha Buhari, reached out to Abubakar and she extended her prayers for his son’s quick recovery. Aisha announced on Thursday that one of her daughters has gone into self-isolation after returning from the United Kingdom.

According to the last update provided by the NCDC on Sunday, the total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Nigeria is now 30.

Twenty-two of the cases are in Lagos State, four in Abuja, two in Ogun State, one in Ekiti State and one in Oyo State.

