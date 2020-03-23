Atiku Abubakar’s Son Tests Positive for Coronavirus

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has revealed that his son has tested positive for the coronavirus. Abubakar shared this on his Twitter on Sunday night.

Although he did not mention which of his sons was infected, the former VP revealed that the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has been duly informed about the situation and his son had been moved to the Gwagwalada Specialist Hospital in Abuja for treatment.

Abubakar also called for prayers for his son and urged Nigerians to stay safe.

My son has tested positive to coronavirus. @NCDCGov has been duly informed, and he has been moved to Gwagwalada Specialist Teaching Hospital in Abuja for treatment and management. I will appreciate it if you have him in your prayers. Stay safe, coronavirus is real. -AA — Atiku Abubakar (@atiku) March 22, 2020

The first lady, Aisha Buhari, reached out to Abubakar and she extended her prayers for his son’s quick recovery. Aisha announced on Thursday that one of her daughters has gone into self-isolation after returning from the United Kingdom.

Your Excellency, It’s with deep sense of concern that i extend my sincere prayers towards the quick recovery of your dear son. Allah renu en Amin. https://t.co/5jigOmv7Dp — Aisha M. Buhari (@aishambuhari) March 22, 2020

According to the last update provided by the NCDC on Sunday, the total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Nigeria is now 30.

Twenty-two of the cases are in Lagos State, four in Abuja, two in Ogun State, one in Ekiti State and one in Oyo State.