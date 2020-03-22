These Companies are Adopting the Work from Home Method in the Wake of Coronavirus Pandemic

With social distancing policies and banning of public gatherings gradually taking full effect, organizations are starting to adopt work from home options to continue the running of their business. It’s a reality that may yet play out broadly in Lagos, which has already shut down schools and banned public gatherings of more than 50 people.

Nigeria currently has 26 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the country and has taken measures such as closing its international airport, banning entry from 15 high-risked coronavirus countries, shutting down schools as well as banning of public gathering that are more than 20 in Lagos.

Paystack: The payment platform announced they will be working from home going forward. An announcement was made on the company’s blog which included a plan to serve customers.

As the situation regarding COVID-19 evolves, we wanted to take a moment to share how we intend to continue providing exceptional service to you, while ensuring the safety of employees and customers. Many members of the Paystack team already work remotely, and our internal tooling and processes are highly optimized for distributed work. What this means is that we’re able to transition seamlessly to a fully remote team with no impact on the quality of service.

Union Bank is one of the old generation and leading banks in Nigeria and it has asked its workers to work from home indefinitely due to the coronavirus pandemic. The bank made the announcement on Twitter:

The health and safety of our employees and the larger community is of the utmost importance during this critical time. Starting, March 23rd, Union Bank is activating remote work for all its employees except critical functions in our operations and service teams. Employees will work from home until further notice. We are committed to providing the highest level of customer service to our customers while doing our part to help fight the spread of the Covid-19 virus.

The bank is the first bank to announce that its employees will work remotely due to the coronavirus pandemic. Besides Union Bank, other businesses that have close shops include Carbon, Kuda, Andela, Fint, BuyCoins Africa among others.

Popular credit-tech company Carbon is also one of the few companies in Nigeria that have resorted to working from home. The announcement read:

Along with the rest of the world, we’re concerned about the rapid spread of the #COVID19 pandemic, and so we’re making some important changes to our operations, related to Telephone Customer support and Money bag Loan offers.

It’s important that we take social distancing seriously, and not go out except we absolutely have to.