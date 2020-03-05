5 More Confirmed Cases of the Coronavirus bring the Total to 35

There are now 35 confirmed cases of the coronavirus out of Nigeria. That’s five up from Sunday evening.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) shared the news on their Twitter on Monday morning.

Of the 5 new confirmed cases, 2 are in Abuja, 2 in Lagos and 1 in Edo.

2 cases are returning travellers from the UK, with the remaining 3 infected here in Nigeria.

Here’s a breakdown of all the cases, according to the NCDC: