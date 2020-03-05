Connect with us

News

5 More Confirmed Cases of the Coronavirus bring the Total to 35

News

Coronavirus: Harvey Weinstein Tests Positive, Countries Pull Out of Olympics 2020 | Check out World Updates

News

NCDC reports First Death from Coronavirus in Nigeria

News

These Companies are Adopting the Work from Home Method in the Wake of Coronavirus Pandemic

News

Atiku Abubakar's Son Tests Positive for Coronavirus

News

President Buhari says the Coronavirus is "now a Key Priority" for the Government

News

More Confirmed Cases of the Coronavirus bring the Total to 30

News

Coronavirus: Lagos State wants All Civil Service Workers to Stay Isolated at Home

News

Coronavirus: A New Vaccine is in the Works in China | Here’s All That’s Happening

News

Confirmed Cases of the Coronavirus up to 26 | Here's an Update on All that’s Happening

News

5 More Confirmed Cases of the Coronavirus bring the Total to 35

BellaNaija.com

Published

4 hours ago

 on

There are now 35 confirmed cases of the coronavirus out of Nigeria. That’s five up from Sunday evening.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) shared the news on their Twitter on Monday morning.

Of the 5 new confirmed cases, 2 are in Abuja, 2 in Lagos and 1 in Edo.

2 cases are returning travellers from the UK, with the remaining 3 infected here in Nigeria.

Here’s a breakdown of all the cases, according to the NCDC:

  • Lagos – 24
  • FCT – 6
  • Ogun – 2
  • Ekiti – 1
  • Oyo – 1
  • Edo- 1
Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.comFollow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Temitope Isedowo of AfriLabs is Our #BellaNaijaMCM this Week!

Chidinma Eke: Social Distancing? What’s that?

Eniola Olaosebikan: Dear Teenage Me

BN Book Excerpt: Identity by Oluwatosin Arodudu

The Future of the Nigeria’s Unity May Be in the Hands of Young Nigerians

Advertisement
css.php