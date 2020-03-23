NCDC reports First Death from Coronavirus in Nigeria

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has reported the first confirmed death from coronavirus in the country.

NCDC shared the news on their Twitter, revealing that the deceased was a 67-year-old man with underlying medical conditions of multiple myeloma and diabetes.

He recently returned from the UK where he was undergoing a medical procedure, the NCDC revealed.

The centre had earlier in the day confirmed 35 cases of coronavirus in Nigeria.

Please, guys, don’t forget to not panic and stay safe. Practice social distancing as much as you can, and don’t go out unless you absolutely have to.