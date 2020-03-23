News
NCDC reports First Death from Coronavirus in Nigeria
The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has reported the first confirmed death from coronavirus in the country.
NCDC shared the news on their Twitter, revealing that the deceased was a 67-year-old man with underlying medical conditions of multiple myeloma and diabetes.
He recently returned from the UK where he was undergoing a medical procedure, the NCDC revealed.
The centre had earlier in the day confirmed 35 cases of coronavirus in Nigeria.
The 1st #COVID19 death in Nigeria has been recorded. The case was a 67 year old male who returned home following medical treatment in UK
He had underlying medical conditions- multiple myeloma & diabetes & was undergoing chemotherapy
Our thoughts are with his family pic.twitter.com/A7STOjTQeW
— NCDC (@NCDCgov) March 23, 2020
Please, guys, don’t forget to not panic and stay safe. Practice social distancing as much as you can, and don’t go out unless you absolutely have to.