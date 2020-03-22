Confirmed Cases of the Coronavirus up to 26 | Here’s an Update on All that’s Happening

With disturbing new confirmations of coronavirus cases in Nigeria bringing the total figure to 26, the Federal Government is imploring everyone to observe social distancing to avoid further spread of the virus. The good news is: two people on that list have been discharged after attaining full recovery.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control announced the new development on their Twitter:

Three new cases of #COVID19 have been confirmed in #Nigeria As at 06:45am on the 22nd of March, there are 25 confirmed cases of #COVID19 recorded in Nigeria Of the 25 confirmed cases, 2 have been discharged, with no death

Lagos State Government revealed that an American and a Briton were among three new persons who tested positive for coronavirus in the state. The 51-year-old Briton flew into Nigerian on March 8 aboard via BA75 flight. The American is a 65-year-old individual who arrived in the country six weeks ago.

The Nigerian among the new confirmed cases was on a connecting flight KL0582 London-Amsterdam / KL0587 Amsterdam – Lagos

Nigeria’s capital city Abuja has three cases, Ogun and Ekiti states have two and one respectively. Oyo State governor Seyi Makinde also announced that a case has been recorded in the state.

1) The COVID-19 confirmation test for the suspected case at Bodija has come back POSITIVE. The result was released at 17:35 PM of March 21, 2020. Oyo State Public Health Officials are collaborating with the University College Hospital (UCH), Ibadan’s team on the case. — Seyi Makinde (@seyiamakinde) March 21, 2020

2. A follow up on the Ekiti COVID-19 case revealed that the deceased was picked up directly from Lagos Airport to a private apartment in Ona Ara Local Government Area. — Seyi Makinde (@seyiamakinde) March 21, 2020

The Health Authorities have contacted the family concerned and the community has been alerted for intensified contact tracing and self-isolation of identified close contacts.

The information given that he stayed in some hotels in Ibadan has been found to be false. — Seyi Makinde (@seyiamakinde) March 21, 2020

3. Another returnee from Texas, USA, has also been identified at Oluyole Local Government Area. She has been kept in self-isolation with close monitoring by the State Epidemiological Team. — Seyi Makinde (@seyiamakinde) March 21, 2020

All recent returnees are again urged to identify themselves to Ministry Officials and self-isolate for 14 days. — Seyi Makinde (@seyiamakinde) March 21, 2020

Meanwhile, complete lockdowns have begun across Africa as coronavirus cases take a rise above 1,000. The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority has also closed all airports to incoming international flights for at least one month.

Remember, guys, to stay safe. Please please please observe social distancing, don’t leave your homes unless you absolutely have to, and if you’re a business owner, please let your employees work from home. It’s the only way we’ll get a chance to win this thing.