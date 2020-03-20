Coronavirus: FG Orders Closure of Primary, Secondary & Tertiary Institutions and More Updates from Nigeria

As part of the attempts to limit the spread of the coronavirus, governments all over the world have instituted lock-down measures and banned public gatherings, and Nigeria is attempting to do the same.

With 12 confirmed cases so far, the Nigerian government is shutting down airports, schools, and is banning public gatherings and putting measures in place to successfully manage the situation.

The Federal Government has ordered the immediate closure of tertiary institutions, secondary and primary schools nationwide

According to Punch, the confirmation was made by the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Education, Sonny Echono.

Echono who gave the order on behalf of the Education Minister, Adamu Adamu, also noted that all 104 Unity Schools in the country should close on or before the 26th of March as a proactive step aimed at preventing the spread of the dreaded Coronavirus.

The Minister asked all the Principals of the Unity Colleges to fast track the on-going second term examinations and close shop until further notice.

No, JAMB has not postponed the ongoing Post-UTME 2020

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has reacted to report of rescheduling its 2020 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) over coronavirus outbreak.

On Thursday, Nigeria recorded new cases in Lagos State bringing the total number of infected to 12. This has led to the shutdown of schools across the federation.

JAMB, in a statement on its official Twitter, debunked reports that it has rescheduled its exam. The board disclosed that all examinations will end on March 21st, 2020.

This is to bring to the notice of the public that the Board has not rescheduled its examinations as being rumoured around. All examinations would end on Saturday, 21 March 2020 with the few candidates in Bayelsa and — JAMB (@JAMBHQ) March 19, 2020

The Federal Government has shut down three international airports in the country to curb the spread of coronavirus

The Director-General of the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), Musa Nuhu disclosed this in a statement on Thursday, Punch reports.

The three airports shut are: Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport, Kano; Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu; and the Port Harcourt International Airport, Omagwa. He said the three airports will be closed till further notice, starting on March 21.

However, he said the Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport, Abuja and the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos will still be open but no flight operations will be allowed from the 13 COVID-19 (Coronavirus) high-risk countries. The development comes after the Federal Government ordered the closure of all tertiary institutions and unity schools across the country.

Lagos State says SS3 students will have access to lectures via radio, TV, and online mediums

The Lagos State Commissioner for Education, Folasade Adefisayo, revealed that the Ministry of Education has made arrangements for teachers to teach core subjects to help SSS3 candidates preparing for the West African Senior Secondary Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

This is to ensure that school children continue learning during the compulsory shutdown of schools in Lagos state.

Speaking on the LTV programme, “Lagos Today,” the Commissioner said the teachers will pre-record lessons in eight subjects for broadcast on radio, television and online, The Nation reports.

She said the core subjects are: English Language, Mathematics, Biology, Chemistry, Physics, Literature-In-English, Financial Accounting, and Economics.

Oyo State governor apologizes over the rally he held amid the coronavirus crisis

The governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde, has apologized for allowing a People’s Democratic Party (PDP) rally to hold in the state despite the emerging threat and spread of coronavirus in Nigeria.

Seyi Makinde took to his Twitter to tender an apology to the people of Oyo State. He wrote:

My dear good people of Oyo State, it has become imperative to communicate directly about the COVID-19 situation in the state, and the measures that the Oyo State Government is taking to ensure the prevention, containment and control of this disease. pic.twitter.com/3sCLdTKdgu — Seyi Makinde (@seyiamakinde) March 19, 2020

Between yesterday and today, a lot has come to light in Nigeria regarding COVID-19, also known as the Coronavirus Disease, which has been ravaging the world for the past few months.

At a point, some people thought we were immune to this disease. — Seyi Makinde (@seyiamakinde) March 19, 2020

I know some among you may still hold that opinion. Although as stated by our Commissioner for Health, Dr Bashir Bello, at a press conference this morning, we do not currently have any confirmed case of Coronavirus in Oyo State; we still all need to be more proactive. — Seyi Makinde (@seyiamakinde) March 19, 2020

I have received your complaints about the rally that was held yesterday, and I feel obligated to state in clear terms that we acted based on the information we had at that time. In retrospect, it should not have happened and I take responsibility for that lapse in judgement. — Seyi Makinde (@seyiamakinde) March 19, 2020

On assuming office on May 29, 2019, I swore an oath to serve and protect you, I want to assure you that our administration is doing everything in our power and working with the agencies of the Federal Government, to take proactive measures to prevent the spread of this virus. — Seyi Makinde (@seyiamakinde) March 19, 2020

I urge members of the public to not give in to any form of panic. As a people, we can take several measures to beat this virus. — Seyi Makinde (@seyiamakinde) March 19, 2020

I implore all citizens to make these practices a routine and a priority. Social distancing is also highly encouraged.

Therefore, as at this moment, the Oyo State Government is doing the following: — Seyi Makinde (@seyiamakinde) March 19, 2020

Setting up the Oyo State COVID-19 Task Force led by me. This task force will be holding its first meeting tomorrow, Friday, March 20, 2020. Immediately after the meeting, I will hold a press conference and update you on all decisions reached and so far, implemented. — Seyi Makinde (@seyiamakinde) March 19, 2020

Let’s remember to stay safe and practice social distancing, guys. Wash your hands, don’t touch your face, stay at home.