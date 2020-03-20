Connect with us

News

The Senate wants to Pass a Bill mandating Presidential & Governorship Debates

News

Coronavirus: FG Orders Closure of Primary, Secondary & Tertiary Institutions and More Updates from Nigeria

Events News

See Bolanle Olukanni, Osas Ighodaro, Timini Egbuson And More At The Star Studded Launch of Arese Ugwu's Second Book ' The Smart Money Tribe'

News

Aisha Buhari is Taking Commendable Actions to Prevent the Spread of Coronavirus

News

More Confirmed Cases of the Coronavirus bring the Number of Infected to 12

News

WHO says "Africa should Wake Up" & "Prepare for the Worst"

News

A Nigerian with the Coronavirus in the UK is Taking Us Through Her Symptoms

News

Lassa Fever Outbreak is Still a Major cause for Concern in Nigeria | Here's what’s Happening

News

Coronavirus: Canada has got its Citizens Covered, Fake News now a Crime in SA | Here's all that's Happening

News

Coronavirus: The NFF is Postponing all Football Activities until April 15

News

The Senate wants to Pass a Bill mandating Presidential & Governorship Debates

BellaNaija.com

Published

1 hour ago

 on

The last presidential debate, in 2019, saw the absence of major aspirants. But this may be the last time that’ll happen. Why? A bill seeking to make presidential and governorship debates compulsory for candidates has passed the second reading in the senate.

Abdulfatai Buhari, a member of the Senate representing Oyo North, led the debate on Thursday’s plenary session.

According to ThisDay, the bill sponsor said: “if the bill is considered and passed by the Senate, it will strengthen our democracy and bring it in conformity with the practice of other renowned democracies of the world.”

He added that “this Election Debates Bill, if passed into law shall be used to sample the candidates’ knowledge on a wide range of issues, like a detailed analysis of how they intend to drive the economy, foreign, health and education policies among others.”

The Cable reported that a senate member representing Lagos West, Adeola Olamilekan, contributing to the debate, stated that the bill is simply telling Nigerians, “Know your candidate”.  He further added that: “It will give Nigerians an idea about the capacity of the candidates to govern the country”.

However, Barau Jibrin representing was in opposition to the bill. He said “Maybe somebody could not attend the debate because of sickness. I believe it should not be mandatory, but optional.

Also, Danjuma Goje representing Gombe central also said the debates should not be within the jurisdiction of INEC. “Most times, candidates are assessed and awarded marks during these debates. So if INEC is doing that, that means the election has already been determined,” the senator said.

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.comFollow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Social Distancing But Getting Bored? Here Are a Few Hobbies to Try Out

Ayobami Esther: Read This Before You Go For That Job Interview

Nengi Phil-Ebosie: Covid19, Oil Price Crash & the Effect on Nigerians

Olawunmi Adegoke: What Do You Really Want From Your Mentor?

Alero Thompson of Blue Sands Academy is Our #BellaNaijaWCW this Week!

Advertisement
css.php