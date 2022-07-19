Medbury Medicals receives Special recognition as the Most Responsive Covid-19 Testing Company in Nigeria

Connect with us

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Medbury Medicals, an integrated healthcare company that provides Corporate Health, Medical Diagnostics, and Pharmaceutical Services, has received special recognition as the Most Responsive Covid-19 Testing Company in Nigeria.

The Health Services company was honored at the 8th Nigerian Healthcare Excellence Awards, in recognition of its role in the fight against the Coronavirus pandemic.

The award was presented to Medbury by the Director-General, Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), Dr. Ifedayo Adetifa, at the event, which was held in Lagos on Friday, June 24, 2022.

The Chairman, Advisory Board of NHEA, Dr. Anthony Omolola, reportedly said that the NHEA is committed to honoring those making an impact in the health sector.

His words, “Over the years, NHEA has continued to strive to deliver new and creative ways to honor excellence across the healthcare space. This year is no different. At these awards, we are paying attention to those who pioneered innovative healthcare services in the era of change.’’

The Chief Executive Officer, Medbury Medicals, Dr. Itunu Akinware, responding to the award added,

‘The award is a testament to our commitment to delivering quality healthcare services. Our goal as a company is to continue to provide services through the entire healthcare value chain as we continue to work to fix the healthcare challenges we face daily in Nigeria.’

Medbury prides itself in customer service, rendering services, and rapid responses to customers’ queries, with the Mission to provide High Quality and High-Value care.

Leveraging technology, the Company added various unique features to its operations that make it easy for customers to track their health through WhatsApp and the deployment of a Mobile App for easy access to healthcare services.

Medbury Medical Services is an ISO-certified integrated healthcare company providing services such as Medical Diagnostics, Corporate and Occupational Health Services, and Pharmaceutical Supply.

Medbury’s vision is to bring positive change to the Nigerian Healthcare space by providing services across the Healthcare value chain.

Sponsored Content

