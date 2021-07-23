Connect with us

Total Health Trust named Best HMO of the Year at Nigeria Healthcare and Excellence Awards

Total Health Trust named Best HMO of the Year at Nigeria Healthcare and Excellence Awards

Dr. Adeola Majiyagbe, Head, Zonal Operations and Public sector relations, Kieran Godden, CEO, Olanrewaju Buraimoh, Head Finance and Abimbola Sobade, Head Internal Audit after receiving the award and certificate at the 7th edition of the NHEA Awards in Lagos

Total Health Trust, a leading Nigerian Health Maintenance Organisation has been awarded the Best Health Maintenance Organization (HMO) of the Year at the 7th edition of the Nigeria Healthcare and Excellence Awards (NHEA).

The event held in Lagos recently was hosted by the Anadach Group and supported by Global Health Project and Resources took place on Friday, June 25, 2021, at the Convention Center, Eko Hotel and Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Themed “Celebrating Our Healthcare Heroes”, aims to help draw focus to the sacrifices, contributions and social efforts demonstrated by our healthcare givers and other stakeholders in the last year.

Speaking while receiving the award on behalf of THT, Kieran Godden, CEO of Total Health Trust in company of Dr. Adeola Majiyagbe, Head, Stakeholder Engagement; Abimbola Sobade, Head of Internal Audit and Olanrewaju Buraimoh, Head Finance and Accounts at Total Health Trust expressed his appreciation to the organizers, as well as partners and clients of THT.

According to him;

“Total Health Trust cannot achieve its purpose without our clients, our network of healthcare providers and other stakeholders who make it possible for us to continue working together to make Nigeria healthier. We are grateful to the organizers of this awards, and to everyone that has made us emerge winners by their votes. Our commitment to support our client’s businesses, boost productivity and improve overall quality of life in Nigeria remains firm.”

Furthermore, he emphasized the role of HMOs in helping businesses and citizens navigate through the effects of the pandemic. He said;

“There is so much going on around us, and the pace seems to be overwhelming. People want to know what support they have especially for their health, and it is important that HMOs, like us at THT, reinforce the message and empathy to them in every possible way we can”.

