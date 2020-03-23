Bauchi State Governor Bala Mohammed is Doing the Important Thing & Self-Isolating

On Sunday night, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar revealed that his son tested positive for the coronavirus and has since been moved to the Gwagwalada Specialist Hospital in Abuja for treatment.

The governor of Bauchi State, Bala Mohammed has revealed that he came in contact with Mohammed Abubakar, Atiku Abubakar’s son, and he is currently under self-isolation.

A press release signed by Mukhtar Gidado, Senior Special Assistant (SSA), Media, to the governor, says:

This development is sequel to the report from the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) that the son of the former Vice President of Nigeria, Mohammed Atiku Abubakar, was tested positive to Coronavirus upon his return from an International trip through Lagos. It would be recalled that Gov.Bala Mohammed, who also recently returned from an official trip in Lagos, met with Mohammed Atiku Abubakar in Aero Contractors aircraft, where they shook hands and exchanged pleasantries. So far, the governor did not exhibit any symptom of the disease but based on the recommendation of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, he will remain in Isolation in order to avoid the risk of spread in the disease.

Following the confirmation from @NCDCgov that one of my recent contacts has tested positive for the #coronavirus, I’ve taken immediate precaution by self-isolating myself. My entourage is also strictly complying with the same isolation measures, pending the results of our tests. pic.twitter.com/lD5PxbxKaf — Senator Bala A. Mohammed (@SenBalaMohammed) March 23, 2020

Read the full statement below: