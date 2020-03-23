Connect with us

News

Bauchi State Governor Bala Mohammed is Doing the Important Thing & Self-Isolating

News

Here's Some Advice From the Family of the First Person to Pass from Coronavirus in Nigeria

News

Access Bank is Adopting all Necessary Measures to Ensure Safety

News

Coronavirus: Here's an Update on the Situation of Things in Nigeria

Beauty BN TV Career Events Features Inspired Living Movies & TV Music News Scoop Style Sweet Spot Weddings

Please DO NOT Spread Fake News About the Coronavirus

News

Coronavirus: Harvey Weinstein Tests Positive, Countries Pull Out of Olympics 2020 | Check out World Updates

News

NCDC reports First Death from Coronavirus in Nigeria

News

5 More Confirmed Cases of the Coronavirus bring the Total to 35

News

These Companies are Adopting the Work from Home Method in the Wake of Coronavirus Pandemic

News

Atiku Abubakar's Son Tests Positive for Coronavirus

News

Bauchi State Governor Bala Mohammed is Doing the Important Thing & Self-Isolating

BellaNaija.com

Published

2 hours ago

 on

On Sunday night, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar revealed that his son tested positive for the coronavirus and has since been moved to the Gwagwalada Specialist Hospital in Abuja for treatment.

The governor of Bauchi State, Bala Mohammed has revealed that he came in contact with Mohammed Abubakar, Atiku Abubakar’s son, and he is currently under self-isolation.

A press release signed by Mukhtar Gidado, Senior Special Assistant (SSA), Media, to the governor, says:

This development is sequel to the report from the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) that the son of the former Vice President of Nigeria, Mohammed Atiku Abubakar, was tested positive to Coronavirus upon his return from an International trip through Lagos.

It would be recalled that Gov.Bala Mohammed, who also recently returned from an official trip in Lagos, met with Mohammed Atiku Abubakar in Aero Contractors aircraft, where they shook hands and exchanged pleasantries.

So far, the governor did not exhibit any symptom of the disease but based on the recommendation of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, he will remain in Isolation in order to avoid the risk of spread in the disease.

Read the full statement below:

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.comFollow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Please DO NOT Spread Fake News About the Coronavirus

Temitope Isedowo of AfriLabs is Our #BellaNaijaMCM this Week!

Chidinma Eke: Social Distancing? What’s that?

Eniola Olaosebikan: Dear Teenage Me

BN Book Excerpt: Identity by Oluwatosin Arodudu

Advertisement
css.php