Here’s Some Advice From the Family of the First Person to Pass from Coronavirus in Nigeria

BellaNaija.com

Published

1 hour ago

 on

Nigeria officially reported the first death from coronavirus on Monday and the sad news has been a serious reality check for most citizens. More people are now in self-isolation, more companies are putting measures in place to ensure the virus doesn’t spread, and we can only hope for the best at this time.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) revealed that the deceased was a 67-year-old man with underlying medical conditions and now the family of the deceased, identified as Suleiman Achimugu, has confirmed his death. According to Premium Times, a statement from the family reads:

Inna_Lillahi_wa_inna_ilayhi_rajiun

Our family is deeply saddened to inform you of the sudden death of our beloved Father, Uncle, Brother and friend. Engr. Suleiman Achimugu (former MD of PPMC). He died of COVID 19 on 22/03/2020 some days after he arrived in Nigeria from the UK.

He was in self-isolation upon his return from the UK and personally called NCDC after experiencing some discomfort that is related to COVID 19 symptoms. He tested positive and was promptly evacuated to the specialist hospital. He died while receiving treatment.

We implore the general public to pray upon his soul and the recovery of infected persons. Your thoughts and prayers would be appreciated. Please maintain the public social distancing and restriction advice as we all walk through this very difficult time. He has since been buried according to Islamic rites. May Allah SWA have mercy on him. Ameen

ABUBAKAR ACHIMUGU

FOR THE Family.

