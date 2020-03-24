Connect with us

News

40 - That's the New Number of Confirmed Coronavirus Cases in Nigeria

News

#Coronavirus: Confirmed Cases have Passed 382,000 Worldwide | Check Out Recent Updates

News

Nigeria is Moving Closer to a Total Lock-down as More Cases of Coronavirus are Confirmed | Here's What's Happening

News

Here's Some Advice From the Family of the First Person to Pass from Coronavirus in Nigeria

News

Bauchi State Governor Bala Mohammed is Doing the Important Thing & Self-Isolating

News

Access Bank is Adopting all Necessary Measures to Ensure Safety

News

Coronavirus: Here's an Update on the Situation of Things in Nigeria

Beauty BN TV Career Events Features Inspired Living Movies & TV Music News Scoop Style Sweet Spot Weddings

Please DO NOT Spread Fake News About the Coronavirus

News

Coronavirus: Harvey Weinstein Tests Positive, Countries Pull Out of Olympics 2020 | Check out World Updates

News

NCDC reports First Death from Coronavirus in Nigeria

News

40 – That’s the New Number of Confirmed Coronavirus Cases in Nigeria

BellaNaija.com

Published

3 hours ago

 on

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Nigeria is still on the rise, as four new cases of coronavirus have been confirmed, raising the country’s total number to 40.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) announced on Monday night that three of the new cases were recorded in Lagos, and one in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja. According to NCDC, two out of the four cases were confirmed in travellers who just returned to the country.

Of the 40 cases, 28 had travel history to high-risk countries in the last two weeks.

With the newest update, Lagos has so far reported 28 cases of the virus, FCT has reported 7, Ogun has reported 2, while Oyo, Ekiti, and Edo states have one case each. There are currently 37 active cases, two have been discharged and one death has been reported.

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.comFollow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Please DO NOT Spread Fake News About the Coronavirus

Temitope Isedowo of AfriLabs is Our #BellaNaijaMCM this Week!

Chidinma Eke: Social Distancing? What’s that?

Eniola Olaosebikan: Dear Teenage Me

BN Book Excerpt: Identity by Oluwatosin Arodudu

Advertisement
css.php