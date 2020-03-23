Access Bank is Adopting all Necessary Measures to Ensure Safety

Connect with us

BellaNaija.com

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Access Bank is temporarily closing it’s Ligali Ayorinde branch in Victoria Island to ensure every necessary precaution is taken for the safety of everyone.

A customer who visited the branch on Monday, March 16, tested positive to the coronavirus and thorough disinfection will be done in the branch.

Access Bank has also advised people who visited the branch between Monday, March 16 and Friday, March 20, to self-quarantine for 14 days immediately.

According to a statement released on Monday by the bank, the individual was symptom-free at the time of the visit.

The statement reads:

We have just confirmed that an individual who visited our Ligali Ayorinde Branch on Monday, March 16, 2020, has tested positive for coronavirus.
He was symptom-free as at the time of the visit and he is currently being monitored at an isolation centre in Yaba.

In line with our emergency response plan and following regulatory practices, the branch has been temporarily closed for thorough disinfection. Persons who had any contact with the concerned individual are currently in isolation.
Should you feel sick or exhibit any of the coronavirus symptoms.

Please contact the Nigeria Center for Disease Control on 08009700001 or SMS 08099555577 immediately to find out what to do.

Read the full statement below:

