Coronavirus: Here’s an Update on the Situation of Things in Nigeria

With new cases of the infected increasing on a daily basis, on Monday, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) recorded the first coronavirus death in Nigeria.

Amid this outbreak, more states in Nigeria have taken the outbreak seriously, from shutting down schools to ordering civil servants to stay home for 14 days. Here’s all that has happened.

Kogi State orders Civil Servants to stay home

Following the spread of the coronavirus pandemic, the Kogi State Government has ordered civil servants in the state’s workforce to stay off workplaces for 14 days, to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

According to the Nigerian Tribune, the press statement issued, on Monday, by Commissioner for Information and Communication, Kingsley Fanwo, states that:

Civil servants from GL 1 to 13 are directed to stay off workplaces for 14 days which is subject to review after the first week starting from Monday 23rd March 2020. Only workers from GL 1 to 13 are affected by the directive to stay at home while GL 14 and above are to report at their Offices. Those rendering essential services are to continue to go to their workplaces as they are not affected by the “Work from Home” directive. The Governor of the State, Alhaji Yahaya Bello has approved the “Work from Home” approach to ensure the virus doesn’t spread through contacts at Government offices across the state. The Kogi State Government is leaving no stone unturned to ensure the virus doesn’t find its way to the state and in the unfortunate scenario it does, Government is prepared to control and manage the cases. No case of the virus has been reported in Kogi State yet and it is hoped that Government’s efforts at staving the virus off the State will prove productive. We urge Kogites to ensure adherence to health instructions from the State Ministry of Health on how to prevent the disease as well as ensure personal hygiene.

Here’s how Kaduna State is taking preventive measures to curb to the spread of the virus

According to Daily Trust, the state Deputy Governor, Hadiza Balarebe, said that herself and “the state Ministry of Health met with development partners and have started a series of activities aimed at protecting the people of the state from the disease”.

So far, the state government has:

Sent a medical team to the airport, train stations and motor parks to test passengers who were coming into Kaduna.

The team generally took the passengers’ body temperature at the airport and looked out for early symptoms of coronavirus disease.

At the motor parks and trains, our teams gave out fliers and handbills, detailing symptoms of the disease and what to do to prevent the spread of coronavirus

Health officials have been embarking on sensitization campaign in the media, advising residents to strictly adhere to simple hygiene washing their hands regularly with soap and running water or with hand sanitizers.

Sensitizing people to cough or sneeze in a tissue paper or handkerchiefs and dispose of them properly after use and those who don’t have handkerchiefs or tissues should sneeze or cough into a sleeve of a bent elbow.

The Infectious Disease Control Centre, DCC, and public hospitals in Kaduna have been stocked with drugs and medical consumables.

Doctors and health workers have been fully briefed on what to do in case of an emergency.

Kwara State has also ordered civil servants to work from home

The Kwara State Government has also ordered civil servants to work from home.

In a statement released by the state Governor, Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq stated that civil servants apart from the Ministry of Health and essential workers, are to work from the home beginning on Monday until further notice.

The statement reads:

