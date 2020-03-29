Coronavirus: Lagos introduces Infectious Diseases (Emergency Prevention) Regulations 2020 + Other Recent Updates

The Nigeria Center for Disease Control (NCDC) has reported 8 new cases of the coronavirus pandemic, COVID-19 in the country. Two of the new cases are in FCT, four in Oyo State, 1 in Kaduna and 1 in Osun State. and one case in Benue State.

Lagos has so far reported 59 cases of the virus, FCT has reported 16, Ogun 3, Oyo 7, Enugu 2, Edo 2, Bauchi 2 while, Osun 2, Rivers, Ekiti, Kaduna and Benue States have one case each.

As at 10:40 pm 28th March, there are 97 confirmed cases

1 death For a breakdown of cases by states in real time, please see https://t.co/zQrpNeOfet Currently;

Lagos State introduces “Lagos State Infectious Diseases (Emergency Prevention) Regulations 2020”

The Lagos State government has introduced the “Lagos State Infectious Diseases (Emergency Prevention) Regulations 2020”. According to Taiwo Oyedele, who shared the information on Twitter, here’s what he wrote:

The Lagos State government has introduced the "Lagos State Infectious Diseases (Emergency Prevention) Regulations 2020". It was signed and became effective from 27 March 2020.

Under the law you may be prosecuted for spreading fake news about coronavirus. The regulation prohibits the transmission or dissemination of false information regarding Covid-19, promotion of unverified, untested or unapproved cures, vaccines or other medicinal items. — Taiwo Oyedele (@taiwoyedele) March 28, 2020

The Governor may restrict movements except movements of or for essential supplies of food, water, pharmaceutical products, medical supplies and medicines including movement of essential services personnel. — Taiwo Oyedele (@taiwoyedele) March 28, 2020

Order the temporary closure of event centers, markets (other than for food, water or stores), bars, places of worship, educational institutions etc. — Taiwo Oyedele (@taiwoyedele) March 28, 2020

Grants the Governor power to restrict trade, business and commercial activities in whole or in part and to direct that no one shall hoard foods, drugs and other essential items or refuse to provide essential services. — Taiwo Oyedele (@taiwoyedele) March 28, 2020

In the event of a breach, the Governor may direct the seizure and forfeiture of foods, drugs and other essential items and may be utilised for the purpose of alleviating the supply needs. — Taiwo Oyedele (@taiwoyedele) March 28, 2020

Also grants power to order any person to stay at home, deploy law enforcement officers to enforce directives, allocate spaces as isolation centers, etc, … — Taiwo Oyedele (@taiwoyedele) March 28, 2020

Violators are liable to fine and/or imprisonment in line with the Quarantine Act, Public Health Law or any other existing law. — Taiwo Oyedele (@taiwoyedele) March 28, 2020

Ogun State closes its borders

The Ogun State Government has announced the closure of the state’s borders with neighbouring states and the Republic of Benin. The order was given by Governor Dapo Abiodun and it will take effect by 12 midnight on Sunday, March 29.

A statement signed by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Kunle Somorin, reads:

COVID-19: OGUN ANNOUNCES CLOSURE OF BORDERS Ogun State Government has announced the closure of its borders with the neighbouring states and the international border with the Republic of Benin.

The closure will be effected at 12 Midnight on Sunday, 29th March 2020. It will be in force for two weeks in the first instance. With this restriction order, movement in and out of the state is thus banned as a further measure to contain the coronavirus pandemic. In a statement issued on Saturday in Abeokuta by Kunle Somorin, Chief Press Secretary, Governor Dapo Abiodun, the state is constrained to effect border closure in order to stem and flatten the curve of the spread of the dreaded coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, not only in the state but in the country and in the West African sub-region. “The position of Ogun State is peculiar. It not only shares an international border with the Republic of Benin, it does so with all other states in the South West (except Ekiti), including Lagos State, which has understandably recorded the highest number of infections in the country largely because it hosts the busiest air and seaports and it’s the nation’s economic capital. “The border closure will not only be beneficial to Ogun State but the national efforts to curtail and contain the virus. Lessons from other climes strongly indicate that closure of borders has the potential to drastically flatten the curve of spread whilst unrestricted movement portends grave dangers”, Governor Abiodun further explained. The only exceptions to the interstate restrictions are vehicles conveying personnel involved in essential services such as security agencies, health workers, food and medical items and petroleum products. The Statement enjoined citizens to fully cooperate with the security agencies who have been fully briefed and directed to effect the closure, noting that at this period of a global pandemic and national emergency all hands must be on deck to slow down the spread of COVID-19. The border closure and other measures will be reviewed from time to time, in response to developments as they unfold, the statement concluded.

Kunle Somorin

Chief Press Secretary to the Governor,

Ogun State

Abia State announces border closure

Abia State government has also announced the closure of the state’s border as recommended by the state’s inter-ministerial committee on COVID-19.

In a short statement released by the chief press secretary to the Governor Okezie Ikpeazu, Onyebuchi Ememanka, closure of all Abia State land borders will take effect from 4 AM on Sunday, 29th March 2020. The statement reads:

Following the recommendation of the state’s inter-ministerial committee on COVID-19 based on situational reviews, Abia State Governor, Dr Okezie Ikpeazu, has approved the closure of all the state’s land borders with effect from 4am on Sunday, 29th March, 2020.

Photo Credit: Dapo Abiodun (Instagram)