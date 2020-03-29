Wife of Canadian PM, Sophie Trudeau has Recovered from Coronavirus | Check out Other World Updates

Connect with us

Wife of the Canadian Prime Minister, Sophie Trudeau has announced her recovery from COVID-19. She was diagnosed with the coronavirus on March 12, sending her and her entire family, including Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, into two weeks of isolation at their Ottawa residence.

In a posting on Facebook, she said she was feeling much better. Here’s what she wrote:

Hello my dear friends, Canadians, and allies everywhere.

I wanted to give you all an update: I am feeling so much better and have received the all clear from my physician and Ottawa Public Health.

From the bottom of my heart, I want to say thank you to everyone who reached out to me with their well wishes. And to everyone who is suffering right now, I send you all my love.

These are challenging times. I know it’s not easy to be alone – we are all social beings, me included! But just because we’re increasing the physical distance between us doesn’t mean we have to do the same emotionally. From social media to a simple phone call, there are so many ways for us to stay connected while we’re apart and actually deepen our relationships.

I strongly believe that science AND compassion will get us through this crisis. That means listening and following the health protocols and staying at home for the time being.

I feel so inspired to see so many people help and care for each other and help fight and control the spread of COVID-19. Neighbours are picking up groceries for each other, businesses are making the supplies we need, and artists are offering free performances to lift our spirits! This is what the world needs right now – and so many Canadians are doing that!

We’re going to get through this, my courageous friends and fellow Canadians, and we’re going to get through it together.

Ethiopian Prime Minister, Abiy Ahmed is still distributing Jack Ma’s donation

The founder and executive chairman of Alibaba, Jack Ma donated masks, test kits and protective suits to all countries in Africa to help the fight against coronavirus. According to Africa News, since March 23, the Ethiopian Airline has been flying across Africa delivering the supplies and the consignments have been delivered to 41 destinations with 13 others yet to be served as at March 27.

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed is overseeing the distribution of the supplies to other African countries. This is a break-down of the countries so far.

March 23rd – Eritrea, Djibouti, Egypt, Sudan.
March 24th – South Africa, Burundi, Rwanda, Togo, Zambia, Zimbabwe, Kenya, Nigeria, South Sudan, Somalia, Tanzania.
March 25th – Gabon, Ghana, Congo and, DR Congo.
March 26th – Seychelles, Madagascar, Mauritius, Comoros, Cameroon, Equatorial Guinea, Angola, Chad, Morocco, Algeria, Tunisia, Ivory Coast, Liberia, Sierra Leone, Guinea, Guinea Bissau, eSwatini, Lesotho, Botswana and Namibia.
March 27th – Mali and Cape Verde.

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson are doing well

Hollywood actor, Tom Hanks and his wife, Rita Wilson are back to America after spending two weeks in quarantine in Australia.

The couple tested positive for coronavirus earlier this month while in Australia, where Hanks had been doing pre-production work on a film about singer Elvis Presley.

Hanks tweeted on Saturday, “We’re home now, and like the rest of America, we carry on sheltering place and social distancing. Many, many thanks to everyone in Australia who looked after us. Their care and guidance made possible our return to the USA. And many thanks to all of you who reached out with well wishes. Rita and I so appreciate it. Hanx”.

Meanwhile, in India

The Indian government has announced a series of measures to curb the spread of coronavirus, including a three-week nationwide lockdown and a $22.6 billion relief package.

Mega-conglomerate Reliance Industries, owned by India’s richest man, Mukesh Ambani, has pledged $660,000 to the government of western Maharashtra state to help fight the coronavirus. According to CNN, the Reliance Foundation, headed by Ambani’s wife Nita, has helped to set up India’s first dedicated COVID-19 hospital. The 100-bed centre in Mumbai is equipped with ventilators.

Photo Credit: Sophie Trudeau (Instagram)

