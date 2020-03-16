Connect with us

Coronavirus: Jack Ma wants to Help Africa Get One Step Ahead

Founder and executive chairman of Alibaba Jack Ma will be donating masks, test kits and protective suits to all countries in Africa to help the fight against coronavirus.

So far, over 10 countries in Africa have reported cases of the pandemic, from Egypt down to South Africa.

Just a few days ago, Mark Zuckerberg and Bill Gates shared that they will also help in eliminating the virus by donating to various health needs.

The philanthropist said in a statement tweeted Monday, that Jack Ma Foundation and Alibaba foundation will donate to 54 African countries, this includes 20,000 test kits, 100,000 masks and 1,000 medical use protective suits and face shields, that is a total of 1.1 million testing kits, six million masks, and 60,000 protective suits and face shields.

They will also work with local medical institutions in Africa to provide online training material for coronavirus clinical treatments.

The items will be delivered to Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, where Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed will oversee the distribution of the supplies to other African countries, the statement reads.

See the full statement:

Photo Credit: jackma

