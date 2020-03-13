The Fight Against the Coronavirus IS Making Progress

In what seems to look like a bad situation, there’s always a light at the end of the tunnel.

The fast-spreading pandemic, coronavirus (COVID-19) which was first detected in Wuhan, China, is still infecting tens of thousands of people with pneumonia-like symptoms from across the globe, but the pace of scientific progress is breathtaking.

China

First of all, life in China is beginning to return to normal after 80% of patients have recovered. For the first time since the outbreak, China’s health authority recorded only eight more cases of coronavirus in the country.

China’s efforts to contain the coronavirus are paying off. Life is beginning to return to normal after 80% of patients recovered pic.twitter.com/Jy461azt8B — NowThis (@nowthisnews) March 12, 2020

The Mission of China tweeted that “The last two temporary hospitals in Wuhan were shut down on Tuesday, marking the closure of all 16 temporary hospitals in the city”.

Check out the photos of the last 49 cured patients walking out of the Wuchang hospital:

The last two temporary 🏥 in #Wuhan were shut down on Tuesday, marking the closure of all 16 temporary hospitals in the city. Take a look at the photos of the last 49 cured #COVID19 patients walking out of the Wuchang hospital: https://t.co/LJBC1aQ0z5 pic.twitter.com/uX9lQHLegD — Mission of China (@ChinaEUMission) March 11, 2020

China also sent a consignment of medical supplies to help Italy and Spain contain the coronavirus. Experts from the Red Cross Society of China got dispatched to Iran and Iraq and offered medical supplies such as nucleic acid test kits and masks to Japan.

Chinese medical experts will join their colleagues in Italy to contain #coronavirus epidemic. https://t.co/1T4DBbz8ys — Mission of China (@ChinaEUMission) March 11, 2020

🇨🇳✈️🇮🇹 From China to Italy: A Chinese medical team has arrived in Rome to assist in Italy’s #coronavirus battle #CoronavirusPandemic #CoronavirusItalia #Covid_19 pic.twitter.com/naJiPQpxUu — QuickTake by Bloomberg (@QuickTake) March 13, 2020

Despite the tight self-quarantine procedure, no one is going hungry in China. This video below, explains a lot.

How does China feed 1.4 billion people while upholding a strict quarantine policy? Who is making sure that residents here have enough food? CGTN's Liu Chen shares her experience during the #CoronavirusOutbreak as well as information she gleaned from news reports #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/IHdB4tC3Jm — CGTN (@CGTNOfficial) March 11, 2020

Two billionaires, Mark Zuckerberg and Bill Gates are offering to help beat the pandemic

The Chan Zuckerberg Initiative, and its affiliated CZI Biohub, announced that fund the purchase of two diagnostic machines capable of running tests for the coronavirus. This will quadruple the capacity of testing machines currently available in San Francisco.

The announcement via Mark Zuckerberg‘s Facebook reads: We’re funding the acquisition of state-of-the-art FDA approved COVID-19 diagnostic machines that will significantly increase the Bay Area’s ability to test and diagnose new cases. We’re also bridging connections between clinical labs at Stanford and UCSF to help distribute the testing load throughout the area.