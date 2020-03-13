Another Recorded Case of Coronavirus in Africa, this time in Ethiopia

Health workers in Ethiopia have confirmed its first case of the coronavirus in a Japanese citizen.

This is coming a few hours after Ghana and Kenya reported their first case of the virus. So far, over 8 countries have recorded positive cases in sub-Saharan Africa.

A statement signed by the Ethiopian health minister, Lia Tadesse, says “the patient is a 48-year-old Japanese citizen who came to Ethiopia on March 4th from Burkina Faso and is currently isolated at a facility undergoing a medical procedure and he is in good condition.”

Identification of those who made a close contact with the patient is still ongoing.

According to the health minister, the country is prepared to tackle the coronavirus outbreak.

Here’s the full statement below.