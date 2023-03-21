The Adrenalina launches Coworking Outfit with Top-Notch Amenities and Networking Opportunities in Lagos

Enterprise-based Coworking outfit, The Adrenalina, has launched its operations in Lagos with facilities and initiatives targeted at driving the growth of Small and Medium Scale Enterprises (SMEs) in Africa by providing support for young people to create, operate, and grow their businesses.

At its official launch, held recently at its cosy office in Lagos, Nigeria, the company also expressed its commitment to the capacity development of young Africans.

The event, which was attended by media representatives and other stakeholders, included a media briefing, the unveiling of the company logo and a tour of facilities.

The Adrenalina provides working spaces and collaborative opportunities for entrepreneurs, creatives, and freelancers on a subscription basis, amongst other services.

Facilities include workspaces, conference rooms, virtual assistants, a mini lounge, a state-of-the-art production studio, and cutting-edge internet connectivity, provided by Elon Musk’s Starlink.

According to CEO, Chukwuerika Achum, the Adrenalina is creating an environment where budding

creatives and entrepreneurs can freely work, innovate and collaborate.

“Africa is the next frontier for economic development, and its teeming youths are the key to actualising a prosperous future. Therefore, we want to enhance the capacity of these young people to create and grow businesses.”

He also added that the company has plans to expand to other cities in Africa.

“We are not just building a business, we are creating an ecosystem that constantly delivers value to our community as well as the public,” said Tejumade Salami, head of Business excellence.

According to Salami, the Adrenalina has rolled out a series of initiatives to educate and entertain. These include a series of events and training, a newsletter, and a periodic podcast called Voltzz.

Voltzz is a 30-minute interactive podcast that features celebrities from various fields discussing relevant topics.

It can be accessed on digital hosting platforms such as Sound Cloud, and via social media.

“With Voltzz, we are creating a social space to contribute positively to trending societal issues,” said Hilda Edet, Podcast co-host and head of Customer Service Excellence. “As Africa attempts to emerge as a competitive economic powerhouse, the continent has become a hub for start-ups. The Adrenalina is poised to help facilitate this transformation,” said Ayodele Arowosegbe, Marketing Consultant for the outfit.

According to Arowosegbe, Adrenalina will be an incubator for startups in Nigeria.

