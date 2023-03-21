Connect with us

Libianca, Ayra Starr, Gyakie, Burna Boy, Sarkodie & Kizz Daniel nominated for the 2023 VGMAs

Published

3 hours ago

 on

The nominees for the 2023 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMAs) have been announced.

Among the Ghanaian stars who received nominations are King Promise, Stonebwoy, Gyakie, Sarkodie, Black Sherif, and Kwesi Authur, among others. Nigerian musicians Burna Boy, Ayra Starr, Asake, and Kizz Daniel have also been nominated in the Best African Artist category, alongside Cameroonian-American singer Libianca.

Omah Lay, Mayorkun, Yemi Alade, and BNXN are some of the other Nigerians on the nomination list. Omah Lay received a nomination for Best Collaboration for his verse on King Promise’s “Ten Toes,” while Mayorkun was recognized for his contribution to Camidoh‘s “Sugarcane” remix. Yemi Alade and Mzvee‘s collaboration on “Dumebi” earned them a nomination, and BNXN was nominated for “Better Days,” his collaboration with Sarkodie.

The 2023 VGAMs will be held on May 13 at the Grand Arena of the Accra International Conference Centre (AICC).

See the full list below:

Artist of the Year

  • Black Sherif
  • Stonebwoy
  • Sarkodie
  • King Promise
  • Camidoh
  • KiDi
  • Piesie Esther
  • Joe Mettle

Most Popular Song of the Year

  • Camidoh – Sugarcane (Remix) ft. King Promise & Mayokun
  • Sarkodie – Country Side ft. Black Sherif
  • Black Sherif – Kweku The Traveller
  • Lasmid – Friday Night
  • Kelvyn Boy – Down Flat
  • Gyakie – Something
  • Wendy Shay – Survivor
  • KiDi – Blessed ft. Mavado
  • Stonebwoy – Therapy
  • Piesie Esther – Waye Me Yie

Record of the Year

  • King Promise – Yaa Asantewaa ft. Frenna
  • Adomaa – Beginning Again
  • Perez Muzik – Hewale Lala
  • Stonebwoy – Therapy
  • Sarkodie – Country Side ft. Black Sherif
  • Gyakie – Far Away

Best Hip Hop Song

  • Black Sherif – Kweku the Traveler
  • Amerado – Obiaa Boa
  • Sarkodie – Country Side ft. Black Sherif
  • Malcom Nuna – Benzo
  • Kwesi Authur – Drama
  • Medikal – Scarface

Best New Artist

  • Lasmid
  • Djay
  • Malcom Nuna
  • Jay Bhad
  • Ewuraabena
  • DJ Azonto
  • Chief One

Album of the Year

  • Black Sherif – The Villain I Never Was
  • Sarkodie – Jamz
  • Gyakie – My Diary
  • King Promise – 5 Star
  • Kwesi Authur – Son of Jacob
  • Joe Mettle – The Kadosh

Best African Artist

  • Ayra Starr
  • Burna Boy
  • Asake
  • Kizz Daniel
  • Libianca
  • The Therapist

Best Rap Performance

  • Medikal – Scarface
  • Strongman – Goated
  • Amerado – Obiaa boa
  • Lyrical Joe – 5th August 6
  • Teephlow – 6feet

International Collaboration of the Year

  • Camidoh – Sugarcane (Remix) ft. King Promise & Mayokun
  • KiDi – Touch it ft. Tyga
  • King Promise – Ten Toes ft. Omah Lay
  • KiDi – Blessed ft. Mavado
  • MzVee – Dumebi ft. Yemi Alade
  • King Promise – Run to You ft. Chance the Rapper & Vic Mensa
  • Sarkodie – Better days ft. Bnxn

Collaboration of the Year

  • FBS – Jo ft. Mr Drew
  • Sarkodie – Country side ft. Black Sherif
  • Epixode – Atiaa ft. Kwabena Kwabena
  • Amerado – Grace ft. Lasmid
  • DJ Breezy – Abonten ft. Kwesi Authur, Mugeez, Stonebwoy, Black Sherif & Smallgod
  • Bethel Revival Choir ft. Edwin Dadson – Tegbe Tegbe
  • Sarkodie – Labadi ft. King Promise

Songwriter of the Year

  • Piesie Esther – Waye me Yie
  • Black sheriff – Oh Paradise
  • Perez Muzik – Hewale lala
  • Fameye – Thank You
  • Diana Hamilton – My Meditation
  • Ewurabena – This Far

Best Highlife Artist

  • Kofi Kinata
  • Akwaboa
  • Kuami Eugene
  • Abiana

Best Hiplife/Hip Hop Artist

  • Black Sherif
  • Sarkodie
  • Kwesi Authur
  • Medikal
  • Amerado
  • Strongman

Best Afrobeats/Afropop Artist

  • Camidoh
  • King Promise
  • Gyakie
  • KiDi
  • Wendy Shay
  • Kelvyn Boy

Best Reggae/Dancehall Artist

  • Ras Kuuku
  • Epixode
  • Rocky Dawuni
  • Stonebwoy
  • Samini

Best Gospel Artist

  • Piesie Esther
  • Joe Mettle
  • Perez Muzik
  • Diana Hamilton
  • Celestine Donkor
  • MOG Music

Best Female Vocal Performance

  • Piesie Esther
  • Niella
  • Enuonyam
  • Cina Soul
  • Abiana
  • Adomaa

Best Male Vocal Performance

  • Camidoh
  • Kyei Mensah
  • Perez Muzik
  • Stonebwoy
  • King Promise

Best Music Video

  • Black Sherif – Konogo Zongo
  • Stonebwoy – Therapy
  • Piesie Esther – Waye me Yie
  • Stonebwoy – Gidigba
  • Sarkodie – Labadi ft. King Promise
  • KiDi – Touch it (Remix) ft. Tyga
  • Scott Evans – Best Side
  • Kwabena Kwabena – Afraid to Lose You

Producer of the Year

  • Mog Beatz
  • Atown
  • Phantom
  • Shadrach Yawson
  • Guilty Beatz
  • Kill Beatz
  • Liquid Beatz
  • Samnsey

Audio Engineer of the Year

  • Chopz – Yaa Asantewaa
  • Qube – Beginning Again
  • Perez Muzik – Hewale lala
  • Supa Dups – Therapy
  • Possigee – Country Side
  • Altra Nova – Far Away

Best Reggae/Dancehall Song

  • Konkara Jahvybz – A Go dey ft. Kelvyn Boy
  • Ras Kuuku – 33N1
  • Epixode – Atia
  • Black Sherif – Don’t Forget Me
  • Rocky Dawuni – Never Bow Down ft. Blvk H3ro
  • Maccasio – Eyes on You ft. Stonebwoy

Best Afropop Song

  • Stonebwoy – Therapy
  • Wendy Shay – Survivor
  • Black Sherif – Oil in y Had
  • DopeNation – Gboza
  • King Promise – Ten Toes ft. Omah Lay
  • Kuami Eugene – Takeaway
  • KiDi – Blessed ft. Movado
  • Fameye – Thank You

Best Afrobeats Song

  • Camidoh – Sugarcane (Remix) ft. King Promise & Mayokun
  • Gyakie – Something
  • KiDi – Champagne
  • Djay – Balance It
  • King Promise – Ginger
  • FBS – Jo ft. Mr Drew

Best Highlife Song

  • Epixode – Atia ft. Kwabena Kwabena
  • AK Songstress – My Proposal
  • Adina – Adi Dede
  • Kwesi Authur – Adom
  • Kelvyn Boy – Down Flat
  • Kofi Kinaata – Have Mercy

Best Hiplife Song

  • Lasmid – Friday Night
  • Medikal – Stubborn Academy
  • Jay Bahd – Anadwo
  • DJ Breezy – Abonten ft. Kwesi Authur, Mugeez, Stonebwoy, Black Sherif & Smallgod
  • Amerado – Grace ft. Lasmid
  • Kweku Flick – Ewiase

Unsung Artist of the Year

  • Ni Ashun
  • Aya Ramzy
  • DSL
  • TsaQa
  • Maya Blu
  • Boi Jake
