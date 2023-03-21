Libianca, Ayra Starr, Gyakie, Burna Boy, Sarkodie & Kizz Daniel nominated for the 2023 VGMAs

The nominees for the 2023 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMAs) have been announced.

Among the Ghanaian stars who received nominations are King Promise, Stonebwoy, Gyakie, Sarkodie, Black Sherif, and Kwesi Authur, among others. Nigerian musicians Burna Boy, Ayra Starr, Asake, and Kizz Daniel have also been nominated in the Best African Artist category, alongside Cameroonian-American singer Libianca.

Omah Lay, Mayorkun, Yemi Alade, and BNXN are some of the other Nigerians on the nomination list. Omah Lay received a nomination for Best Collaboration for his verse on King Promise’s “Ten Toes,” while Mayorkun was recognized for his contribution to Camidoh‘s “Sugarcane” remix. Yemi Alade and Mzvee‘s collaboration on “Dumebi” earned them a nomination, and BNXN was nominated for “Better Days,” his collaboration with Sarkodie.

The 2023 VGAMs will be held on May 13 at the Grand Arena of the Accra International Conference Centre (AICC).

See the full list below: