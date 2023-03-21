Connect with us

Check Out Nissi Ogulu's Electrifying Performance of Latest Single "Overthinking"

Published

4 hours ago

 on

Nissi Ogulu, the talented singer/songwriter, recently performed her latest single “Overthinking” at the Glitch Africa studios.

During her performance, Nissi poured her heart and soul into the song, which explores the challenges of dealing with anxiety and self-doubt. Her emotive delivery and raw talent captivated the audience, leaving them mindblown.

In a short interview, Nissi shared that “Overthinking” is a deeply personal song meant to tackle what everyone goes through. She hopes the song will make listeners feel like they don’t have to take things too seriously all the time. “Overthinking is a song that’s supposed to be tackling what we all go through, everybody is an overthinker. So it’s just a record to make you feel like you  don’t have to take things too seriously all the time.”

Watch:

