Not Gotten Your PVC? Here’s Why You Should

Published

44 mins ago

 on

INEC has released a list of PVC collection centres across 36 states in Nigeria where you can pick up your PVC on or before the 15th of January. Exciting news? We know!

If you are tempted to say “so, what’s the big deal, after all our votes don’t count,” don’t. Getting your PVC and voting for the candidate of your choice is a great way to be a part of the electoral process in the country and contribute your own quota to the growth and development of the country.

So why should you get your PVC?

You’re upholding Nigeria’s democracy

Democracy is government for, by and of the people and your vote helps to strengthen it. Your voice matters, so lend it!

You’re being a part of governance 

Remember the many times you wished you had a say in policy-making and the way the country is governed? Now’s your chance. You don’t have to build a road in your community, feed one million people or provide jobs for thousands of people to be a part of governance, that simple gesture of getting your PVC, and having your thumb on the ballot paper goes a long way in moving the country forward.

It is your civic duty to vote

Voting in the forthcoming election is your right and civic duty as a citizen of Nigeria. We all have a role to play in building our country and every one of us must pull our weight.

So what are you waiting for? Go get your PVC now!

Telling stories that matter.

