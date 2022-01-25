Adekunle Gold’s “Catch Me If You Can” Album features Ty Dolla Sign, Stefflon Don & Fatoumata Diawara

It’s almost here!

Adekunle Gold‘s highly anticipated “Catch Me If You Can,” album is finally dropping on Friday, on February 4, and we really can’t wait. The singer released a tracklist that includes American singers Ty Dolla Sign, Lucky Daye, Fousheé, British-Jamaican rapper Stefflon Don, Malian singer Fatoumata Diawara, and Davido.

The upcoming album houses thirteen tracks including previous releases such as “Sinner“, “Mercy“, “High“, and “It Is What It Is.” Speaking about the project, he wrote: “How long it took to finalize the TRACKLIST is unforgivable (sorry to my team) but all passengers are boarded and we are ready to take flight. Buckle up, It’s about to be a movie #cmiyc.”

See the full tracklist:

Pre-add here.