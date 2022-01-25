Connect with us

BN TV Music

Adekunle Gold's “Catch Me If You Can" Album features Ty Dolla Sign, Stefflon Don & Fatoumata Diawara

BN TV

BBC Africa Eye investigates Kenya’s disturbing rise in cases of gender-based violence | Watch this documetary

BN TV Music

Falana freestyles & breaks down the lyrics of her single "Sweet Adetola" on Accelerate TV

BN TV Scoop

#WithChude: Dele Momodu tells Chude Jideonwo About the High Points of His High-Profile Life & Lessons Learned

BN TV Movies & TV Music

Reminisce talks Music, "King of Boys" & Forthcoming Project on "Rubbin Minds"

BN TV Music

Lady Donli brings her vibrant energy to ColorsxStudios with a sparkling performance of her new single

BN TV Music

Let Tribe Music take you beyond the spiritual with their solemn rendition of "Were" on "Glitch Gospel"

BN TV Music

New Video: Yemi Alade feat. Yaba Buluku Boyz & Effyzzie Music - Tell Somebody

BN TV Music

Korty Eo Had a Pretty Interesting Chat with Victony in Her New Vlog | Check it Out

BN TV Music

New Video: TY Bello feat. Greatman Takit, Folabi Nuel & 121 Selah - Fire Fire

BN TV

Adekunle Gold’s “Catch Me If You Can” Album features Ty Dolla Sign, Stefflon Don & Fatoumata Diawara

Published

9 hours ago

 on

It’s almost here!

Adekunle Gold‘s highly anticipated “Catch Me If You Can,” album is finally dropping on Friday, on February 4, and we really can’t wait. The singer released a tracklist that includes American singers Ty Dolla Sign, Lucky Daye, Fousheé, British-Jamaican rapper Stefflon Don, Malian singer Fatoumata Diawara, and Davido.

The upcoming album houses thirteen tracks including previous releases such as “Sinner“, “Mercy“, “High“, and “It Is What It Is.” Speaking about the project, he wrote: “How long it took to finalize the TRACKLIST is unforgivable (sorry to my team) but all passengers are boarded and we are ready to take flight. Buckle up, It’s about to be a movie #cmiyc.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by AG Baby (@adekunlegold)

See the full tracklist:

Pre-add here.

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tangerine Africa

Star Features

Esther Okunlola: “Happiness Ever After” is Taking Us On a Journey in Search of Happiness

Be Transformed with The Catalyst: How Can I Overcome My Personal Challenges?

John Ogba-Ifeakanwa: Am I Wrong To Expect To Get As Much As I Give?

Ariyike Akinbobola: Nemesis – Excerpt From “The Cost of Our Lives”

Yewande Jinadu: What To Do When You Are Unhappy With Your Job
css.php