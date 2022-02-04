Listen to Adekunle Gold’s Album “Catch Me If You Can”

Adekunle Gold has released his highly anticipated album titled, “Catch Me If You Can“. This is a follow-up to his last body of work, “Afropop Vol. 1“, which was released in 2020.

The album consists of 14 songs, including the previously released hit, “High” featuring Davido. It features Ty Dolla $ign, Stefflon Don, Fatoumata Diawara, Fousheé, and Lucky Daye.

Dawayo, Seyifunmi, TMXO, Blaise Beats, Que Beats, Rymez, Lekaa Beats, Tay Iwar, Pheelz, Spax, Kali, Synematik, and Abayomi Ilerioluwa all contributed to the creation of the album.

Listen to the “Catch Me If You Can” album below:

