Connect with us

Music

Listen to Adekunle Gold's Album "Catch Me If You Can"

BN TV Music

Oxlade drops Refix for Skiibii's "Baddest Boy" | Listen on BN

BN TV Music

Lyric Video: YCee feat. Nanpa Básico - Intentionally

Music

Reekado Banks teams up with Fireboy DML for the remix of "Ozumba Mbadiwe"

Events Music Scoop

Wizkid, Tiwa Savage, Falz & Kizz Daniel Showed Up & Out for Wande Coal's Urban Live Session | See Photos

Music Scoop

Falz teases new album with Chiké, Wande Coal & Reekado Banks

Features Music

Samuel Onyemelukwe: Do We Really Think Artistes Spend All Their Time Having Fun?

BN TV Music

Seyi Shay tells Accelerate TV five ridiculous stories she has heard about herself

Music

New Music + Video: Lisa Viola feat. Majeeed - Lagos

Music

New Video: Namenj - Baby Nagode

Music

Listen to Adekunle Gold’s Album “Catch Me If You Can”

Published

2 mins ago

 on

Adekunle Gold has released his highly anticipated album titled, “Catch Me If You Can“. This is a follow-up to his last body of work, “Afropop Vol. 1“, which was released in 2020.

The album consists of 14 songs, including the previously released hit, “High” featuring Davido. It features Ty Dolla $ign, Stefflon Don, Fatoumata Diawara, Fousheé, and Lucky Daye.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by AG Baby (@adekunlegold)

Dawayo, Seyifunmi, TMXO, Blaise Beats, Que Beats, Rymez, Lekaa Beats, Tay Iwar, Pheelz, Spax, Kali, Synematik, and Abayomi Ilerioluwa all contributed to the creation of the album.

Listen to the “Catch Me If You Can” album below:

Digital streaming platforms

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tangerine Africa

Star Features

Oluwadunsin Deinde-Sanya: “On Black Sisters Street” is Teaching Us To See People More

#BNShareYourHustle: Nominate Your Fave SME for a FREE Post on BellaNaija

Samuel Onyemelukwe: Do We Really Think Artistes Spend All Their Time Having Fun?

Peace Akinyode: Is it Selfish to Choose Not to Have Kids?

Titilayo Olurin: Of Nose Studs, Body Piercings and A Mother’s Disapproval
css.php