Neo & Venita Akpofure Pay Tribute to their Urhobo Roots In New Sizzling Photos

The Akpofures are serving Urhobo Royalty and we love to see it.

Reality TV star and media personality Neo Akpofure recently shared stunning slides from a culture-inspired shoot with his cousin; actress, and beauty influencer, Venita Akpofure.

The looks feature Neo and Venita garbed in adorable Urhobo traditional attires – looks that Neo says is a representation of the elegance of the African culture and a tribute to the greatness of his Urhobo people. He said;

URHOBO ROYALTY A close look at the beauty the African culture represents, the elegance and carriage that speaks through our royalties, the attraction and the incomprehensible ideas that flow through our royal outfits, activities and our influence This shoot is inspired by

inspired by the great men and women of Urhobo land making great impact in Africa This entire look was carefully and intentionally put together by Delta born and raised Entrepreneurs who are specialist in their various field of business

See photos below:





Photo Credit: @officialman_studios

Videography: @_avidstudio